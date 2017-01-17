Porterville (Calif.) freshman football coach arrested for soliciting a minor

Porterville’s freshman football coach was arrested by Tulare County Sheriff’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

Coach David Carrasco, 36, was arrested and booked Monday on allegations that he was using the Internet to lure minors into sex acts. School officials said he’d just passed a background investigation.

On Sunday, deputies at the Porterville Substation were contacted by a male freshman student. The victim told deputies he was asked to engage in sex acts with the coach.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit and the Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation into the allegations. They were able to gather evidence that matched the victim’s statement, detectives said.

On Monday, detectives organized a meeting for Carrasco and the alleged victim at the high school.

Instead of meeting the student, Carrasco was arrested by deputies.

Deputies said school officials were made aware of the arrest.

Jason Pommier, a Porterville Unified spokesman, said that Carrasco has been suspended without pay and has no access to the campus.

Carrasco began coaching at Granite Hills High School in 2013 as the freshman girl’s softball coach. From there, he coached basketball at Porterville High School while also substitute teaching with the district.

Carrasco recently passed a background check to be hired as an instructional aide, said Pommier.

“We are working with the police department and the sheriff as well,” he said.

The district has provided students with an onsite psychologist.

Investigators with the Porterville Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

“We will be vigilant in the protection of our children,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said shortly after the arrest.

Carrasco was booked at the Porterville Substation but was transported to Visalia late Monday night and booked at the Adult Pretrial Facility. His bail was set at $160,000 and he’s expected to be in court Wednesday or Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Unit at 733-6218 or the Porterville Police Department at 782-7400. An anonymous tip can be sent by emailing TCSO@tipnow.com.