Posh Alexander leads Blue Team to victory in Jordan Brand Classic Global Showcase

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Posh Alexander of Brooklyn was one of three Americans to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic Global Showcase on Friday. And playing in front of his hometown fans, the star point guard did not disappoint.

Alexander scored 13 points to go with 6 assists to help power the Blue Team to a dominant 126-83 victory.

The Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.) freshman was particularly strong during an early third quarter sequence that dashed any hope of a Red Team comeback – draining two shots from downtown in the first minute.

Alexander said he was looking to stay in the flow of the game coming out of the locker room, and keep his aggressive game plan that worked so well in the first half.

“I tried to come out with the same mentality,” Alexander said. “I was shooting the ball, and I felt it. They were just going in.”

Alexander played in front of a noticeable cheering section at the Barclays Center – which he said included his mother and other family members. In the game’s closing moments, his fans made some noise when he got the ball just outside the 3-point line on the left wing. After playing an unselfish game in which he was primarily looking to get his teammates involved, the Brooklyn guard acquiesced and took the ball to the basket. To his cheering section’s dismay, the shot he threw up was nowhere close – missing the iron completely.

But that was just about the only thing that went wrong for Alexander on Friday. The 5-10 point guard went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc and sparked his team’s potent offense, especially in the first half. And he meshed well with his teammates from around the globe – particularly Canadian star Addison Patterson, who led all scorers with 25.

“I waited until the game came to me,” Alexander said. “I didn’t want to rush the game. I tried to get everyone else involved, and then get myself involved. That’s what coaches and scouts like to see.”

It’s all in an effort to develop the skills Alexander believes he needs to serve as an elite floor general in college. The point guard plans to become a commanding presence on the court over the next couple of years.

“I’m working on being a leader, “ Alexander said. “Being more vocal, talking to my teammates. The only way I can get that is to start in high school.”

Alexander said he has interest from Stanford and Tennessee, and offers from St. John’s, Saint Louis, and Stony Brook. But despite already holding a Big East offer as a freshman, Alexander said he’s trying not to get swept up in all the recruitment buzz.

“I don’t really focus on it,” Alexander said. “I don’t want it to get to me. I just think about what’s in front of me.”