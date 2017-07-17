Poteet (Mesquite, Texas) wins USA Football 7 on 7 in Texas

HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Poteet (Mesquite, Texas) beat Tyler 24-13 Saturday to captured the USA Football National 7 on 7 championship in Frisco, Texas.

Poteet went 6-1 Friday in pool play and entered the championship bracket as the No. 4 seed. In the opening round, Poteet beat Oologah (Oklahoma) 38-4. The Pirates then beat No. 5 seed Evangel Christian (Louisiana) 24-13 in the quarterfinals and top-seeded Landry-Walker in the semis.

POTEET PIRATES ARE YOUR USA FOOTBALL 7on7 NATIONAL CHAMPION!!!!! #FTF pic.twitter.com/XcpYbF3ijj — Poteet Recruits (@PoteetRecruits) July 15, 2017

Tyler, the No. 3 seed, advanced to the finals with wins over Frisco (Texas), Bryant (Arkansas) and Pulaski Academy (Arkansas).

MORE: Get more high school football news from HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com

The tournament featured 16 teams from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

This year, USA Football, which took over the national championship from the National Select 7on7 last year, is holding three national championships around the country.

Follow High School Football America on Twitter: @JeffFisherMedia