Basketball

Poughkeepsie advances to face neighborhood rival, and they're gonna love it

Poughkeepsie's Tramell Reaves, left, looks for an open teammate as Johnson City's Daishawn Bradham, right, defends during the Class A regional semifinal game at SUNY New Paltz.

NEW PALTZ – The crowd loved it.

Poughkeepsie — the boys basketball team and its fans — had been on the edge of their seat during a taut first half and, perhaps, nervous at times during the competitive portion of that third quarter.

Then came the eruption. The deafening din of a raucous quasi-home crowd at SUNY New Paltz that roared with delight as Mo’Quez Dickens demonstrated a move worthy of multiple rewinds.

The Pioneers point guard got a steal and zipped down court with one defender to beat. And that defender’s knees soon buckled as the senior crossed over, dribbled behind his back then scooped in a layup.

That play gave Poughkeepsie a 13-point lead en route to a 73-59 win over Section 4’s Johnson City High School in a Class A regional semifinal on Wednesday.

Now, imagine what that crowd will sound like on Friday for the all-Poughkeepsie regional final featuring the upstart Pioneers against Our Lady of Lourdes at 5 p.m. at Pace University.

Poughkeepsie's Cory Simmons, left, goes for a layup as Johnson City's Xavier Hill, right, defends during the Class A regional semifinal game at SUNY New Paltz.

Poughkeepsie’s Cory Simmons, left, goes for a layup as Johnson City’s Xavier Hill, right, defends during the Class A regional semifinal game at SUNY New Paltz.

Marvin Lunsford and Corey Simmons each scored 20 points to lead Poughkeepsie (15-7). Niyal Goins added nine points and Dickens had four points, six assists and four steals.

Dickens’ flashy play came during a stretch in which Poughkeepsie scored eight points in 52 seconds to take control.

“I didn’t know Mo had that in the arsenal,” teammate Davontrey Thomas said with a chuckle. “The crowd loved it.”

The 6-foot-7 Simmons dominated the paint early, but the Wildcats’ outside shooting in half-court sets offset that and Johnson City led 28-27 at half. The Pioneers went uptempo in the third, and its pressure defense and athleticism led to several fast breaks.

And just like that, a Poughkeepsie team that not much was expected of was on its way. And, indeed, the crowd loved it.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

