Poughkeepsie advances to face neighborhood rival, and they're gonna love it

NEW PALTZ – The crowd loved it.

Poughkeepsie — the boys basketball team and its fans — had been on the edge of their seat during a taut first half and, perhaps, nervous at times during the competitive portion of that third quarter.

Then came the eruption. The deafening din of a raucous quasi-home crowd at SUNY New Paltz that roared with delight as Mo’Quez Dickens demonstrated a move worthy of multiple rewinds.

The Pioneers point guard got a steal and zipped down court with one defender to beat. And that defender’s knees soon buckled as the senior crossed over, dribbled behind his back then scooped in a layup.

That play gave Poughkeepsie a 13-point lead en route to a 73-59 win over Section 4’s Johnson City High School in a Class A regional semifinal on Wednesday.

READ: Poughkeepsie basketball: Team of destiny?

Now, imagine what that crowd will sound like on Friday for the all-Poughkeepsie regional final featuring the upstart Pioneers against Our Lady of Lourdes at 5 p.m. at Pace University.

Marvin Lunsford and Corey Simmons each scored 20 points to lead Poughkeepsie (15-7). Niyal Goins added nine points and Dickens had four points, six assists and four steals.

Dickens’ flashy play came during a stretch in which Poughkeepsie scored eight points in 52 seconds to take control.

“I didn’t know Mo had that in the arsenal,” teammate Davontrey Thomas said with a chuckle. “The crowd loved it.”

The 6-foot-7 Simmons dominated the paint early, but the Wildcats’ outside shooting in half-court sets offset that and Johnson City led 28-27 at half. The Pioneers went uptempo in the third, and its pressure defense and athleticism led to several fast breaks.

And just like that, a Poughkeepsie team that not much was expected of was on its way. And, indeed, the crowd loved it.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4