Powers North Central set to break 59-year-old boys basketball record

Jason Whitens relives his only high school basketball loss like it was yesterday.

The senior was a freshman starter at Powers North Central. It was a 2014 Class D quarterfinal against Cedarville.

“We were down two, and I missed a one-and-one,’’ he said Tuesday night, after the Jets tied the state record of 65 straight victories with a 76-24 win over Rock Mid-Peninsula.

But what the reigning Class D player of the year doesn’t say, according to coach Adam Mercier, was that his buzzer-beating, game-winning basket against Cedarville had been waved off because officials said he was fouled before the shot. Had that counted, North Central might already have the record — and then some.

The Jets (10-0) go for their 66th straight victory Friday, at home against rival Bark River-Harris. A win would move them past Chassell atop the record books. Chassell, another Upper Peninsula school, set the record from February 1956 to November 1958.

Ironically, Mercier teaches sixth grade at Bark River-Harris, which won an impressive 76 games over three years in 2001-03. “I don’t think they’ll give me a hard time this week,’’ he said of the students and faculty. “They’ve beaten us plenty of times in the past.

“It’s a whirlwind for everybody involved; players, coaches and the community. It’s humbling, at the same time. We’re represented by some fine young men who have become great young adults. It has been quite the experience.’’

North Central has just 112 students but has won consecutive state Class D boys basketball titles and eight-man football titles the past two years.

The 6-foot-5 Whitens quarterbacked the football team and was spectacular in the 2016 championship game.

“We knew, watching him grow up, that he was going to be a huge part of our success,’’ Mercier said.

Whitens is 90-1 in his basketball career, and the team already holds the state record with 80 victories over three years.

“It has been crazy,’’ said Whitens, who scored a season-high 33 points in Tuesday’s victory over Mid-Peninsula. The “win was just another opportunity to get back at it with my guys. Yes, there was some meaning tonight, but at the end of the day, it was just another game that we could grow and get better together, as a team.’’

Whitens and North Central guard Dawson Bilski have known each other since they were 3 years old. Their fathers played together on the 1985 North Central team. Bilski said, as kids, they’d play in the Whitens’ backyard for hours, honing their skills.

“He had this little hoop, and we’d put on these NBA jerseys and we’d go out back and play and dunk and shoot,’’ said Bilski, who experienced an 8-inch growth spurt in a year and now stands nearly 6-feet-4. “I’m a Spurs fan and I was Manu Ginobili, and he was Kobe Bryant.

“We were outside every day. It didn’t matter — football, basketball, baseball. It made us both better.’’

Mercier said Bilski is one of the top three players in the U.P.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings in my life,’’ Bilski said. “It’s not just great for myself or my teammates, but it’s also great for the community, too. A big thing is going to happen Friday night, if we’re going to pull it off. Chassell has had it for 60-some years. Hopefully, we’ll have something like that we’ll be able to remember for our whole lives.’’

With four state titles across two sports, the school likely will honor Whitens before he graduates, according to athletic director Joseph Pontbriand.

“I’d like to say the streak has amplified the excitement, but it really has never gone away, with football and basketball,’’ he said. “The state championships the last couple of years … the Buzz has become an everyday thing, to be honest you.

“We’re actually in the process of starting a school Hall of Fame. We’re going to do something for him. I don’t know if they’ll retire the number, but we’re definitely going to honor Jason’s accomplishments as much as we can, to give him the justice as he deserves.’’

