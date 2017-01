Powers North Central boys basketball has now set a new record with its 66th consecutive win after defeating Bark River-Harris, 76-29, tonight.

The winners of the last two Class D state championships improved to 11-0 on this season

The win moves the Jets past Chassell boys basketball, which set the mark from Feb. 1956 to Nov. 1958.

The Jets have not suffered a loss since the 2014 Class D state quarterfinal against Cedarville.