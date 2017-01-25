Powers North Central ties record for consecutive wins

POWERS – The Powers North Central Jets, led by senior Jason Whitens’ season-high 33 points, beat Rock Mid Peninsula, 76-24, on Tuesday night to tie a 59-year-old Michigan record for consecutive wins in boys basketball.

The Escanaba Daily Press reports that the win was the program’s 65th straight. That tied the Jets with Chassell, another Upper Peninsula team, which set its mark in the 1950s.

North Central (10-0) looks to set the record at home against Bark River-Harris (9-2) on Friday night.

North Central has won the last two MSHAA Class D championships. Whitens is a three-year starter and, last season, was named the Associated Press Class D boys player of the year.

North Central also has won the last two eight-player football state championships and 26 straight games. Whitens was the quarterback on those teams and is a two-time AP player of the year in that sport.

The school has just more than 100 students. Powers has a population of 420.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 high school basketball results