Powers North Central wins 83rd straight for Class D state title

EAST LANSING – Powers North Central continued its dominance at the Breslin Center, grabbing a 78-69 win over Buckley in Saturday’s Class D final for its third consecutive state title.

The top-ranked Jets (28-0), who are 6-0 at Michigan State’s basketball arena the past three years, extended their nation-best win streak to 83 games. This year’s senior class, led by Mr. Basketball finalist Jason Whitens, finished with a 108-1 career record.

Senior guard Dawson Bilski finished with 25 points, including 18 in the first quarter, as North Central raced to a 38-20 lead. Whitens added 23 points and six rebounds.

Junior forward Denver Cade had 25 points and seven rebounds, and junior center Austin Harris added 22 points and nine rebounds for Buckley (26-1).

