LOUISVILLE, Ken. – The Green Bay Preble Hornets softball team began its season with a 4-2 victory over Christian Academy of Louisville on Tuesday.

Brittany Baneck was the Hornets pitcher and allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out 11 and also came up big at the plate, picking up three hits, including a triple.

Katie Kugel and Keegan Piton each had two hits while Kennedy Kingston drove in two runs. Kugel also picked up an RBI in the contest.