Prep baseball: Reno edges McQueen

Kurtis Roberts delivered a bloop fly ball that dropped in shallow center field and scored what proved to be the winning run as Reno beat McQueen, 3-2 in the Mike Bearman Memorial baseball tournament Friday at Reno.

Reno senior Christian Chamberlain was the courtesy runner and he stole second, then went to third on a sacrifice fly before Roberts’ hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Mickey Coyne got the win for the Huskies. Drew Clark took the loss for the Lancers.

McQueen took the lead, 2-1 in the fourth when Austin Thomas doubled, then his brother Dylan Thomas drove him in.

Earlier Friday, San Ramon beat McQueen, 8-7.

In other games Friday, Damonte Ranch beat Fallon 1-0 as Zack Jensen went 2-for-2; then Damonte Ranch beat Reed, 8-6, as Tommie Oskam was 2-for 3 with an RBI.

Reed rallied to beat Truckee, 11-8, later Friday.

Enterprise beat Douglas, 6-5, as Haden Keller was 3-for-4 for the Tigers.

Spanish Springs beat Lowry, 11-1 as Tristan Dahir allowed two hits and struck out four. Spanish Springs then beat North Valleys 17-6 as Connor Culp drove in four runs.

In Thursday’s games in the tournament, Reno beat Fernley, 3-0; San Ramon beat Spanish Sprngs, 8-0; North Valleys beat Lowry, 4-1; McQueen beat Wooster, 2-1; Carson beat Fallon, 8-2; Douglas beat Truckee, 10-0; Reed beat Central Catholic, 6-2; and Enterprise beat Damonte, 4-2.

Also Friday, Sparks beat Battle Mountain, 4-1, as Matt Longland hit a home run and got the save. Jorden Aguilar got the win.

In the Railroaders second game Friday, a 10-2 win over Carlin, Joey Shugar got the win, striking out four.

Mike Bearman Memorial tournament, Saturday: at Reno – 10 a.m., Spanish Springs vs. Central Catholic; 12:30 p.m, Reno vs. Central Catholic; 3 p.m., Reno vs. Lowry;

at Wooster – 10 a.m., Wooster vs. Lowry; 1 p.m, Wooster vs. Enterprise; 4 p.m, Carson vs. Enterprise.

At Fernley – 10 a.m., Truckee vs,. North Valleys; 1 p.m., Fernley vs. North Valleys; 4 p.m, Fernley vs. McQueen.

At Reed – 9:30 a.m., McQueen vs. Fallon; noon; Fallon vs. Dougla;s 2:30 p.m, Spanish Springs vs. Reed; 5 p.m., Douglas vs. Reed.

At Damonte – 9:30 a.m., San Ramon vs., Damonte; noon, Carson vs. Damonte.

Regular Season Baseball – Tuesday: 3:45 p.m. Bishop Manogue at Hug; Reno at Carson; Damonte Ranch at Reed; McQeen at Douglas; Galena at North Valleys; Spanish Springs at Wooster.