Prep boys basketball state tournament schedule

(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Class A

Monday’s games

Canton vs. Novi, 5 p.m. (at Northville)

Novi Detroit Catholic Central at Northville

Milford at Walled Lake Western

Hartland at South Lyon East, 6 p.m.

North Farmington vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (at Farmington)

East Detroit vs. Warren Woods Tower, 5:30 p.m. (at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore)

Roseville at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

Auburn Hills Avondale vs. Birmingham Groves, 5 p.m. (at Bloomfield Hills)

Birmingham Brother Rice vs. Troy (at Bloomfield Hills)

At Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse (at Bloomfield Hills)

Utica Ford vs. Fraser, 6 p.m. (at Bloomfield Hills)

Warren Mott vs. Warren Cousino, 6 p.m. (at Troy Athens)

Royal Oak at Troy Athens, 8 p.m.

Port Huron vs. New Baltimore Anchor Bay, 5 p.m. (at Macomb Dakota)

Port Huron Northern at Macomb Dakota

Oxford vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m. (at Lake Orion)

Waterford Mott vs. Clarkston (at Lake Orion)

Linden at Holly, 6 p.m.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Utica Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m. (at Utica)

Marquette at Alpena, 6 p.m.

Traverse City West vs. Gaylord (at Traverse City West)

Bay City Western at Bay City Central, 5:30 p.m.

Saginaw Heritage vs. Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m. (at Bay City Central)

Flint Carman-Ainsworth vs. Flushing, 6 p.m. (at Owosso)

Saginaw at Flint Kearsley, 5:30 p.m.

Saginaw Arthur Hill vs. Davison (at Flint Kearsley)

Niles vs. Portage Northern (at Niles)

Mattawan vs. St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m. (at Niles)

Jackson vs. Holt, 6 p.m. (at Mason)

Grand Ledge vs. East Lansing (At Lansing Everett (at Don Johnson Fieldhouse)

Sturgis at Coldwater

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix (at Battle Creek Lakeview), 6 p.m.

East Kentwood at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills, 6 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Byron Center (at Caledonia), 6 p.m.

East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Christian (at East Grand Rapids)

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon

Muskegon Mona Shores vs. Grand Haven (at Muskegon Mona Shores)

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at Rockford

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern vs. Cedar Springs (at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern)

Greenville vs. Lowell (at Greenville)

Grandville at Holland West Ottawa

Hudsonville vs. Jenison (at Hudsonville)

Zeeland East vs. Wyoming (at Zeeland East)

Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Monroe, 5 p.m. (Ypsilanti Community)

Temperance Bedford at Ypsilanti Community

Taylor Truman vs. Romulus, 5 p.m. (at Allen Park)

Lincoln Park at Allen Park

Saline at Ann Arbor Huron, 5:30 p.m.

Dexter vs. Pinckney (at Ann Arbor Huron)

Gibraltar Carlson at Brownstown Woodhaven

Southgate Anderson vs. Riverview, 5 p.m. (at Brownstown Woodhaven)

Detroit Cody vs. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (at Dearborn)

Dearborn Fordson vs. Melvindale, 5:30 p.m. (at Dearborn)

Hamtramck vs. Detroit East English, 5:30 p.m. (at Grosse Pointe South)

Detroit Western at Grosse Pointe South

Southfield A&T at Detroit Renaissance, 5 p.m.

Warren Fitzgerald vs. Berkley (at Detroit Renaissance)

Westland John Glenn vs. Livonia Stevenson, 5:30 p.m. (at Livonia Franklin)

Redford Thurston at Livonia Franklin

Class B

Monday’s games

Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Dearborn Advanced Tech (at Detroit Collegiate Prep)

Detroit Voyageur vs. Detroit Cesar Chavez, 5 p.m. (at Detroit Collegiate Prep)

Detroit Douglass vs. Detroit West Side (at Detroit Douglass), 6 p.m. (at Detroit Collegiate Prep)

Ferndale vs. Detroit Mumford, 5 p.m. (at Hazel Park)

Detroit University Prep vs. Ferndale University, 6:30 p.m. (at Hazel Park)

Southfield Bradford at Detroit Henry Ford, 5:30 p.m.

Livonia Clarenceville vs. Detroit Old Redford (at Livonia Clarenceville), 6 p.m. (at Detroit Henry Ford)

Warren Lincoln vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park (at Warren Lincoln)

St. Clair Shores South Lake vs. Detroit Osborn (at Warren Lincoln)

Center Line vs. Harper Woods (at Warren Lincoln)

Detroit Country Day at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 6 p.m.

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Macomb Lutheran North (at Clintondale)

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Clawson (at Cranbrook-Kingswood), 6 p.m.

Yale at Imlay City, 7:30 p.m.

North Branch vs. Caro, 6 p.m. (at Imlay City)

Croswell-Lexington vs. Almont, 4:30 p.m. (at Imlay City)

Flint Academy West vs. Flint Powers Catholic, 6 p.m. (at Goodrich)

Flint Southwestern at Goodrich, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Marysville

New Haven vs. Marine City (at New Haven)

St. Clair vs. Algonac (at St. Clair)

Berrien Springs vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m. (at Coloma)

Buchanan at Coloma, 7:30 p.m.

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parchment, 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins at Wayland Union, 5:30 p.m.

Plainwell vs. Otsego, 7:30 p.m. (at Wayland Union)

Paw Paw vs. Dowagiac (at Vicksburg)

Holland Christian vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m. (at Coopersville)

Allendale at Coopersville

Fruitport vs. Muskegon Orchard View, 6 p.m. (at Spring Lake)

Montague at Spring Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Grant at Fremont

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Ada Forest Hills Eastern (at Comstock Park)

Jackson Northwest vs. Leslie (at Eaton Rapids)

Hastings at Charlotte

Kentwood Grand River Prep vs. Wyoming Kelloggsville, 6 p.m. (at Wyoming Godwin Heights)

Grand Rapids West Michigan at Wyoming Godwin Heights, 8 p.m.

Lansing Eastern at Williamston, 7:30 p.m.

Fowlerville vs. Lansing Catholic, 6 p.m. (at Williamston)

Tecumseh vs. Hillsdale, 5 p.m. (at Onsted)

Adrian vs. Brooklyn Columbia Central (at Onsted)

Flat Rock vs. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, 5:30 p.m. (at River Rouge)

Grosse Ile vs. Dearborn Henry Ford (at River Rouge)

Canton Preparatory vs. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (at Dearborn Divine Child)

Milan vs. Ida (at Carleton Airport)

Alma at Shepherd, 6 p.m.

Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Ithaca, 7:30 p.m. (at Shepherd)

Carrollton vs. Saginaw Swan Valley, 6 p.m. (at Bridgeport)

Essexville Garber at Bay City John Glenn

Corunna at Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Fenton vs. Ovid-Elsie, 6 p.m. (at Perry)

Kalkaska vs. Grayling (at Kalkaska), 6 p.m. (at Sault Ste. Marie)

Houghton vs. Kingsford, 6 p.m. (at Escanaba)

Pinconning at Standish-Sterling Central, 6 p.m.

Gladwin vs. Ogemaw Heights, 7:30 p.m. (at Standish-Sterling Central)

Reed City vs. Cadillac, 5:30 p.m. (at Benzie Central)

Ludington vs. Big Rapids (at Benzie Central)

Class C

Monday’s games

Concord at Napoleon

East Jackson vs. Michigan Center, 5:30 p.m. (at Napoleon)

Vandercook Lake vs. Hanover-Horton (at Vandercook Lake)

Britton Deerfield vs. Petersburg-Summerfield, 6 p.m. (at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central)

Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Blissfield, 7:30 p.m. (at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central)

West Bloomfield Frankel vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills, 6 p.m. (at Whitmore Lake)

Adrian Madison at Sand Creek, 6 p.m.

Manchester vs. Hudson (at Manchester), 6 p.m.

Addison vs. Clinton (at Addison), 6 p.m.

Detroit Cristo Rey at Riverview Gabriel Richard, 6 p.m.

Ecorse vs. Allen Park Cabrini, 7:30 p.m. (at Riverview Gabriel Richard)

Detroit Community vs. Detroit Riverside, 4 p.m. (at Detroit Loyola)

Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Cornerstone, 5:30 p.m. (at Detroit Loyola)

Madison Heights Bishop Foley at Royal Oak Shrine, 6 p.m.

Madison Heights Madison vs. Detroit Delta Prep, 5 p.m. (at Detroit Edison)

Detroit Pershing vs. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 6:30 p.m. (at Detroit Edison)

Memphis vs. Capac, 6 p.m. (at Brown City)

Kimball Landmark at Brown City, 7:30 p.m.

Genesee vs. Vassar (at Genesee)

Kingston vs. Reese (at Kingston)

Marlette vs. Sandusky (at Marlette)

Bad Axe at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 6 p.m.

Unionville-Sebewaing vs. Cass City, 7:30 p.m. (at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker)

Flint Beecher at Flint Hamady, 6 p.m.

Montrose vs. Burton Atherton (at Montrose)

New Lothrop vs. Burton Bendle (at New Lothrop)

St. Louis at Saginaw Nouvel

Breckenridge vs. Saginaw Arts & Sciences (at Breckenridge)

Hemlock vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (at Hemlock)

Shelby at Mason County Central

Beal City vs. Beaverton, 6 p.m. (at Harrison)

Blanchard Montabella at Farwell, 6 p.m.

Evart vs. White Cloud, 6 p.m. (at Morley Stanwood)

Eau Claire vs. Watervliet, 5:30 p.m. (at Bridgman)

New Buffalo vs. Niles Brandywine (at Bridgman)

Quincy at Jonesville, 5:30 p.m.

Union City vs. Reading (at Jonesville)

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Hartford, 5:30 p.m. (at Bloomingdale)

Bangor vs. Gobles, 7:30 p.m. (at Bloomingdale)

Constantine vs. Schoolcraft, 6 p.m. (at White Pigeon)

Lawton vs. Decatur, 7:30 p.m. (at White Pigeon)

Byron at Bath

Carson City-Crystal vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, 5:30 p.m. (at Bath)

Grandville Calvin Christian at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

North Muskegon vs. Muskeon Western Michigan Christian, 6 p.m. (at Kent City)

Delton Kellogg vs. Saranac, 5:30 p.m. (at Potterville)

Vermontville Maple Valley at Potterville, 7:15 p.m.

Lake City at Roscommon

Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona (at Traverse City St. Francis)

Boyne City at Charlevoix, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Rudyard at Newberry, 6 p.m. (at Newberry)

Manistique vs. St. Ignace, 7:30 p.m. (at Newberry)

Calumet at L’Anse

Hancock at Ironwood

Class D

Monday’s games

Rogers City vs. Wolverine, 6 p.m. (at Posen)

Hillman at Posen, 7:30 p.m.

Harbor Springs Harbor Light vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. (at Pellston)

Watersmeet vs. Bessemer, 6 p.m. (at Republic-Michigamme)

Wakefield-Marenisco at Republic-Michigamme, 8 p.m.

Dollar Bay vs. Ontonagon, 6 p.m. (at Baraga)

Chassell at Baraga, 7:30 p.m.

Carney-Nadeau vs. Powers North Central (at Stephenson)

Taylor Trillium at Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, 6 p.m.

Novi Franklin Road vs. Auburn Hills Christian, 6 p.m. (at Waterford Our Lady)

Cornerstone Leadership and Business at Bloomfield Hills Roeper, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Davis Aerospace vs. Southfield Christian (at Bloomfield Hills Roeper)

Burton Faith at Swartz Creek Valley, 6 p.m.

Burton St. Thomas More at Flint Michigan School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Burton Madison at Genesee Christian, 6 p.m.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac vs. Mayville, 6 p.m. (at Deckerville)

Akron-Fairgrove at Caseville

Portland St. Patrick at Fulton

Lawrence vs. Dream Academy (at St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic)

Covert vs. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (at St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic)

Three Oaks River Valley at St. Joseph Lake Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Tekonsha at Climax-Scotts

Battle Creek Calhoun vs. Martin, 6:30 p.m. (at Battle Creek St. Philip)

Kalamazoo Phoenix vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m. (at Battle Creek St. Philip)

Kalamazoo Lakeside at Bellevue 6:30 p.m.

Burr Oak vs. Marcellus Howardsville, 6:30 p.m. (at Mendon)

Jackson Preparatory & Early College at North Adams-Jerome, 6 p.m.

Hillsdale Academy vs. Litchfield, 7:30 p.m. (at North Adams-Jerome)

Whitmore Lake Livingston vs. Charyl Stockwell Academy, 6 p.m. (at Webberville)

Pittsford vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 6 p.m. (at Morenci)

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart at Marion, 6 p.m.

Mason County Eastern vs. Pentwater, 6 p.m. (at Walkerville)

Fruitport Calvary vs. Walker West Michigan (at Muskegon Catholic Central)

Mesick vs. Onekama, 6 p.m. (at Brethren)

Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30 p.m.

Hale vs. Fairview, 6 p.m. (at AuGres-Sims)

Gaylord St. Mary at Bellaire, 6 p.m.

Boyne Falls vs. Ellsworth, 7:30 p.m. (at Bellaire)

Suttons Bay vs. Leland, 6 p.m. (at Lake Leelanau St. Mary)

Frankfort vs. Traverse City Christian, 8 p.m. (at Lake Leelanau St. Mary)

Wednesday’s games

Rapid River vs. Cooks Big Bay de Noc, 6 p.m., (at Eben Junction Superior Central)

Rock Mid-Peninsula at Eben Junction Superior Central, 7:30 p.m.