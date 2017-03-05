Prep cheer finals: Allen Park takes Division 2; Notre Dame Prep Div. 3

Allen Park dethroned Gibraltar Carlson for the Division 2 cheerleading state title, winning by just 0.06 of a point Saturday in the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids.

After trailing by 2.94 points through two rounds, Allen Park scored a 321.40 in their final routine to compile a final score of 787.96. Carlson finished at 787.90.

The same two squads finished 1-2 in last year’s Division 2 final. It is just the second state title for Allen Park. Carlson had a run of six straight Division 2 crowns dating back to 2011. Allen Park won it all in 2010 with Carlson finishing second that year, too.

Muskegon Mona Shores finished third at 778.94, followed by Dearborn Divine Child (775.76), Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (768.02), Charlotte (756.06), Flint Kearsley (746.94) and Musketon Reeths-Puffer (736.36).

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep won its fourth straight Division 4 title Saturday, scoring 781.56. Richmond, the runner-up each of the last two years, finished second again, totaling 779.12.

Monroe Jefferson came in third at 772.62, followed by Comstock Park (767.34), Flat Rock (761.46), Lake Odessa Lakewood (756.62), Paw Paw (752.84) and Howard City Tri-County (748.58).

In Division 4, Breckenridge won its third straight state title with a final score of 768.66. It’s the 10th overall state title since 2010 (six in Class C-D).

Hudson finished second at 765.10, followed by Adrian Madison (753.54), Michigan Center (749.44), Houghton Lake (744.80), Pewamo-Westphalia (733.68), Farwell (730.16) and Shelby (728.54).

On Friday, Rochester claimed the school’s 14th state title in cheerleading in Division 1.