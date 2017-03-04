Prep competitive cheer: Rochester repeats for Division 1 state title

The Rochester competitive cheer team successfully defended its Division 1 state title Friday at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids, ousting Sterling Heights by nearly two points in the three-round final.

Rochester compiled a final score of 789.02, just ahead of Sterling Heights’ 787.06. Grandville, last year’s runner-up, finished third at 785.34.

This is the 14th state title for Rochester since the MHSAA began awarding a state champion in this sport in 1994. This marks the 11th state title for coach Susan Wood. Rochester won three straight titles from 1994-96, five straight from 1999-2003 and then another three in a row from 2005-07.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek finished fourth at 783.10, followed by Rochester Adams (782.66), Hudsonville (778.96), Lake Orion (778.48) and Brighton (776.22).

The second-place finish is the highest for Sterling Heights.

Not one of the eight teams in the Division 1 final lost points on penalties in any of the three rounds of action.

More cheer finals

When: Today.

Where: DeltaPlex (Grand Rapids).

Today: Division 2 at 10 a.m., Division 4 at 2 p.m., Division 3 at 6.

Tickets: $8 per division.