Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

News

Prep competitive cheer: Rochester repeats for Division 1 state title

Girls in the Rochester competitive cheer team compete in the state finals at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids on March 7, 2008.

Girls in the Rochester competitive cheer team compete in the state finals at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids on March 7, 2008.

The Rochester competitive cheer team successfully defended its Division 1 state title Friday at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids, ousting Sterling Heights by nearly two points in the three-round final.

Rochester compiled a final score of 789.02, just ahead of Sterling Heights’ 787.06. Grandville, last year’s runner-up, finished third at 785.34.

This is the 14th state title for Rochester since the MHSAA began awarding a state champion in this sport in 1994. This marks the 11th state title for coach Susan Wood. Rochester won three straight titles from 1994-96, five straight from 1999-2003 and then another three in a row from 2005-07.

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek finished fourth at 783.10, followed by Rochester Adams (782.66), Hudsonville (778.96), Lake Orion (778.48) and Brighton (776.22).

The second-place finish is the highest for Sterling Heights.

Not one of the eight teams in the Division 1 final lost points on penalties in any of the three rounds of action.

More cheer finals

When: Today.

Where: DeltaPlex (Grand Rapids).

Today: Division 2 at 10 a.m., Division 4 at 2 p.m., Division 3 at 6.

Tickets: $8 per division.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News