Prep girls basketball state tournament schedule

(All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Class A



Monday’s Games

At Plymouth Salem

Novi vs. Plymouth

At Walled Lake Northern

Walled Lake Western vs. Milford

At South Lyon East

Hartland vs. South Lyon, 6 p.m.

At Farmington

Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Farmington Hills Mercy

At Roseville

Warren Woods Tower vs. Roseville

St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. East Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

At Troy

Troy vs. Auburn Hills Avondale

Birmingham Seaholm vs. Birmingham Groves, 5:30 p.m.

At Utica Ford

Utica Ford vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson

At Warren Cousino

Warren Mott vs. Warren Cousino

Sterling Heights vs. Warren Regina, 5 p.m.

At New Baltimore Anchor Bay

New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Macomb Dakota

Romeo vs. Port Huron, 5 p.m.

At Lake Orion

Clarkston vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Orion vs. Waterford Kettering

At Grand Blanc

Grand Blanc vs. Ortonville-Brandon, 6 p.m.

At Utica

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Utica, 6:30 p.m.

At Gaylord

Gaylord vs. Marquette, 6 p.m.

Traverse City Central vs. Alpena (at Traverse City Central), 6 p.m.

At Saginaw Heritage

Midland vs. Bay City Western, 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Saginaw Heritage

At Flushing

Swartz Creek vs. St. Johns

At Lapeer

Clio vs. Saginaw, 5:30 p.m.

Lapeer vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill

At Portage Northern

Portage Central vs. Niles, 5:30 p.m.

Mattawan vs. Portage Northern

At Parma Western

Okemos vs. Parma Western, 6 p.m.

At East Lansing

DeWitt vs. Lansing Waverly

At Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.

Battle Creek Central vs. Coldwater, 6 p.m.

At Grand Rapids Christian

Byron Center vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (at Byron Center)

East Grand Rapids vs. Caledonia (at East Grand Rapids)

East Kentwood vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (at East Kentwood)

At Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Haven (at Grand Rapids Union), 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Muskegon, 6 p.m.

At Lowell

Lowell vs. Rockford

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern vs. Grand Rapids Northview (at GR Forest Hills Northern)

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Greenville (at GR Forest Hills Central)

At Hudsonville

Hudsonville vs. Zeeland East

Holland vs. Jenison (at Holland)

Holland West Ottawa vs. Wyoming (at Holland West Ottawa)

At Belleville

Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Monroe, 5 p.m.

Ypsilanti Community vs. Temperance Bedford

At Romulus

Lincoln Park vs. Taylor Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Romulus vs. Allen Park

At Dexter

Ann Arbor Huron vs. Ann Arbor Skyline, 5:30 p.m.

Saline vs. Pinckney

At Trenton

Riverview vs. Brownstown Woodhaven, 5 p.m.

Southgate Anderson vs. Gibraltar Carlson

At Dearborn

Detroit Cody vs. Melvindale, 5:30 p.m.

Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Dearborn Fordson

At Detroit Western

Detroit East English vs. Grosse Pointe South, 4 p.m.

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit King, 5:45 p.m.

At Detroit Renaissance

Southfield A&T vs. Warren Fitzgerald, 5 p.m.

Hamtramck vs. Berkley

At Westland John Glenn

Livonia Franklin vs. Livonia Churchill, 5:30 p.m.

Westland John Glenn vs. Redford Thurston

Class B



Monday’s Games

At Detroit Collegiate Prep

Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Detroit Voyageur

Detroit West Side vs. Dearborn Advanced Tech, 5 p.m.

At Detroit Mumford

Detroit Henry Ford vs. Detroit Mumford, 4:30 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Hazel Park, 6:30 p.m.

At Redford Union

Redford Union vs. Detroit CMA, 6 p.m.

Detroit Henry Ford vs. Livonia Clarenceville (at Henry Ford), 5:30 p.m.

At Harper Woods Chandler Park

Harper Woods Chandler Park vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Harper Woods vs. Warren Lincoln (at Harper Woods), 6 p.m.

Detroit Osborn vs. Center Line (at Osborn), 6:30 p.m.

At Macomb Lutheran North

Macomb Lutheran North vs. Madison Heights Lamphere

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Detroit Country Day (at Notre Dame Prep), 6 p.m.

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Clinton Township Clintondale (at Cranbrook-Kingswood), 6 p.m.

At Otisville LakeVille Memorial

Otisville LakeVille Memorial vs. Yale, 7:30 p.m.

North Branch vs. Almont, 6 p.m.

Caro vs. Croswell-Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

At Armada

St. Clair vs. Algonac, 5:30 p.m.

Armada vs. Marysville

At Berrien Springs

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Berrien Springs, 5:30 p.m.

South Haven vs. Coloma, 7:30 p.m.

At Comstock

Parchment vs. Comstock, 6 p.m.

At Hopkins

Wayland Union vs. Allegan, 5 p.m.

Plainwell vs. Fennville

At Edwardsburg

Paw Paw vs. Three Rivers

At Allendale

Zeeland West vs. Allendale

Hamilton vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

At Montague

White Hall vs. Spring Lake, 6 p.m.

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Fruitport, 7:30 p.m.

At Howard City Tri-County

Grant vs. Fremont

At Ada Forest Hills Eastern

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring

At Jackson Northwest

Stockbridge vs. Olivet, 6 p.m.

At Ionia

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Hastings, TBA

At Grand Rapids South Christian

Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Wyoming Kelloggsville

At Fowlerville

Lansing Sexton vs. Lansing Catholic, 6 p.m.

Haslett vs. Lansing Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

At Brooklyn Columbia Central

Onsted vs. Hillsdale, 5:30 p.m.

Tecumseh vs. Chelsea

At River Rouge

Romulus Summit vs. Dearborn Henry Ford, 5:30 p.m.

Grosse Ile vs. River Rouge

At Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Livonia Ladywood vs. Canton Prep, 6 p.m.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 7:30 p.m.

At Dundee

Milan vs. Carleton Airport, 5:30 p.m.

At Alma

Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Belding, 6 p.m.

Ithaca vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, 7:30 p.m.

At Birch Run

Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Birch Run, 6 p.m.

At Midland Bullock Creek

Freeland vs. Bay City John Glenn

At Lake Fenton

Chesaning vs. Corunna, 6 p.m.

Perry vs. Ovid-Elsie

At Grayling

Sault Ste. Marie vs. Kalkaska, 6 p.m.

At Escanaba

Kingsford vs. Menominee (at Kingsford), 6 p.m.

At Clare

Tawas vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.

Pinconning vs. Gladwin, 7:30 p.m.

At Reed City

Benzie Central vs. Ludington, 5:30 p.m.

Big Rapids vs. Reed City

Class C



Monday’s Games

At Michigan Center

Michigan Center vs. East Jackson

Concord vs. Hanover-Horton (at Concord)

Vandercook Lake vs. Napoleon (at Vandercook Lake)

At Blissfield

Blissfield vs. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central, 6 p.m.

Erie-Mason vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 7:30 p.m.

At Whitmore Lake

Wixom St. Catherine vs. West Bloomfield Frankel, 5:30 p.m.

Dearborn Heights Star vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills

At Manchester

Manchester vs. Grass Lake

Hudson vs. Addison

Adrian Madison vs. Sand Creek

Conflicting times reported by MHSAA (Said 7 p.m. at Manchester for all three games)

At Riverview Richard

Melvindale ABT vs. Ecorse, 2 p.m.

At Detroit Central

Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy West, 5 p.m.

At Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence

At Detroit Edison

Detroit Edison vs. Detroit Pershing, 5 p.m.

At Brown City

Brown City vs. Kimball Landmark

Capac vs. New Haven (at Capac)

At Sandusky

Sandusky vs. Vassar (March 1 game), TBA

Genesee vs. Reese (at Genesee)

Kingston vs. Millington (at Kingston)

At Harbor Beach

Unionville-Sebewaing vs. Ubly, 6 p.m.

Cass City vs. Bad Axe, 7:30 p.m.

At Burton Atherton

Burton Atherton vs. New Lothrop, 6 p.m.

Burton Bentley vs. Flint Beecher (at Burton Bentley), 6 p.m.

Burton Bendle vs. Montrose (at Bendle), 6 p.m.

At Breckenridge

Breckenridge vs. Hemlock

St. Louis vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (at St. Louis)

Saginaw Arts & Sciences vs. St. Charles (at Saginaw Arts & Sciences)

At Shelby

Holton vs. Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.

At Beaverton

Coleman vs. Harrison, 6 p.m.

Blanchard Montabella vs. Farwell (at Blanchard Montabella), 6 p.m.

At Leroy Pine River

Evart vs. Leroy Pine River

At Watervliet

Niles Brandywine vs. Watervliet, 7:45 p.m.

New Buffalo vs. Eau Claire, 6 p.m.

At Bronson

Quincy vs. Bronson, 5:30 p.m.

Jonesville vs. Reading

At Kalamazoo Christian

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Kalamazoo Hackett, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford vs. Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.

At Constantine

White Pigeon vs. Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.

Constantine vs. Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

At Carson City-Crystal

Byron vs. Carson City-Crystal, 5:30 p.m.

Bath vs. Laingsburg, 7:15 p.m.

At Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

Saugatuck vs. Holland Black River, 5:30 p.m.

At Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 6 p.m.

At Galesburg-Augusta

Springport vs. Delton Kellogg, 6 p.m.

Saranac vs. Potterville, 7:30 p.m.

At Manton

McBain vs. Lake City

At Traverse City St. Francis

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Grand Traverse Academy

At Harbor Springs

Indian River Inland Lakes vs. Charlevoix, 6 p.m.

District semifinal games are as follows:

Manistique vs. St. Ignace, 6 p.m.

Rudyard vs. Newberry, 8 p.m.

At Ironwood

No first-round games

District semifinal games are as follows:

Ironwood vs. Calumet, 6 p.m.

Hancock vs. L’Anse (at Hancock), 6 p.m.

At Negaunee

No first-round games

Class D



February 27 games

At Posen

Wolverine vs. Rogers City, 6 p.m.

At Pickford

No first-round games

At Engadine

No first-round games

At Pellston

No first-round games

At Rock Mid-Peninsula

No first-round games

District semifinal games are as follows:

Rapid River vs. Rock Mid-Peninsula, 7:30 p.m.

Cooks Big Bay de Noc vs. Eben Junction Superior Central, 6 p.m.

At Republic-Michigamme

Bessemer vs. Ewen-Trout Creek, 6 p.m.

Wakefield-Marenisco vs. Watersmeet, 8 p.m.

At Baraga

Painesdale-Jeffers vs. Ontonagon, 6 p.m.

Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Baraga, 7:30 p.m.

At Stephenson

Stephenson vs. Powers North Central, 5 p.m.

Wilson Nah Tah Wahsh vs. Carney-Nadeau

At Allen Park Inter-city Baptist

No first-round games

District semifinal games are as follows:

Lutheran Westland vs. Detroit Public Safety, 6 p.m.

Detroit West Side vs. Allen Park Inter-city Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

At Sterling Heights Parkway Christian

No first-round games

District semifinal games are as follows:

Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Austin Catholic, 5 p.m.

New Haven Merritt vs. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 7:30 p.m.

At Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

No first-round games

At Southfield Christian

No first-round games

District semifinal game is as follows:

Warren Macomb Christian vs. Detroit Davis Aerospace, 6 p.m.

At Flint International

No first-round games

District semifinal games are as follows:

Swartz Creek Valley vs. Burton St. Thomas More (at Swartz Creek Valley), 6 p.m.

Genesee Christian vs. Flint Michigan School For The Deaf (at Genesee Christian), 6 p.m.

At Kinde-North Huron

Carsonville-Port Sanilac vs. Kinde-North Huron, 6 p.m.

At Bay City All Saints

Akron-Fairgrove vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary

At Fowler

Portland St. Patrick vs. Fowler

At St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic

St. Joseph Lake Michigan vs. Lawrence

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Benton Harbor Countryside (at St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran)

Covert vs. Watervliet Grace Christian (at Covert)

At Athens

Marshall Academy vs. Athens (March 1 game), 6:30 p.m.

At Bellevue

No first-round games

At Mendon

Mendon vs. Burr Oak, 6:30 p.m.

At Litchfield

Jackson Christian vs. Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsdale Academy vs. Jackson Prep & Early College, 6 p.m.

At Westland Huron Valley Lutheran

No first-round games

District semifinal games are as follows:

Ann Arbor Central vs. Westland Huron Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Plymouth Christian, 5:30 p.m.

At Morrice

Morrice vs. Webberville, 6 p.m.

At Morenci

Pittsford vs. Waldron, 6 p.m.

At Byron Center Zion Christian

Byron Center Zion Christian vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 6 p.m.

At Vestaburg

Vestaburg vs. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

At Manistee Catholic Central

Baldwin vs. Walkerville, 6 p.m.

At Fruitport Calvary Christian

No first-round games

At Mesick

Buckley vs. Onekama, 6 p.m.

Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Brethren, 7:30 p.m.

At Mio

Mio vs. AuGres-Sims, 6 p.m.

At Gaylord St. Mary

Alba vs. Central Lake, 6 p.m.

Ellsworth vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.

At Northport

Frankfort vs. Lake Leelanau St Mary