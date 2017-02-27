Prep girls basketball state tournament schedule

(All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated)
Class A
Monday’s Games
At Plymouth Salem
Novi vs. Plymouth
At Walled Lake Northern
Walled Lake Western vs. Milford
At South Lyon East
Hartland vs. South Lyon, 6 p.m.
At Farmington
Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Farmington Hills Mercy
At Roseville
Warren Woods Tower vs. Roseville
St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. East Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
At Troy
Troy vs. Auburn Hills Avondale
Birmingham Seaholm vs. Birmingham Groves, 5:30 p.m.
At Utica Ford
Utica Ford vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson
At Warren Cousino
Warren Mott vs. Warren Cousino
Sterling Heights vs. Warren Regina, 5 p.m.
At New Baltimore Anchor Bay
New Baltimore Anchor Bay vs. Macomb Dakota
Romeo vs. Port Huron, 5 p.m.
At Lake Orion
Clarkston vs. Pontiac, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Orion vs. Waterford Kettering
At Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc vs. Ortonville-Brandon, 6 p.m.
At Utica
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Utica, 6:30 p.m.
At Gaylord
Gaylord vs. Marquette, 6 p.m.
Traverse City Central vs. Alpena (at Traverse City Central), 6 p.m.
At Saginaw Heritage
Midland vs. Bay City Western, 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Saginaw Heritage
At Flushing
Swartz Creek vs. St. Johns
At Lapeer
Clio vs. Saginaw, 5:30 p.m.
Lapeer vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill
At Portage Northern
Portage Central vs. Niles, 5:30 p.m.
Mattawan vs. Portage Northern
At Parma Western
Okemos vs. Parma Western, 6 p.m.
At East Lansing
DeWitt vs. Lansing Waverly
At Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.
Battle Creek Central vs. Coldwater, 6 p.m.
At Grand Rapids Christian
Byron Center vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (at Byron Center)
East Grand Rapids vs. Caledonia (at East Grand Rapids)
East Kentwood vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (at East Kentwood)
At Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
Grand Rapids Union vs. Grand Haven (at Grand Rapids Union), 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Muskegon, 6 p.m.
At Lowell
Lowell vs. Rockford
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern vs. Grand Rapids Northview (at GR Forest Hills Northern)
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central vs. Greenville (at GR Forest Hills Central)
At Hudsonville
Hudsonville vs. Zeeland East
Holland vs. Jenison (at Holland)
Holland West Ottawa vs. Wyoming (at Holland West Ottawa)
At Belleville
Ypsilanti Lincoln vs. Monroe, 5 p.m.
Ypsilanti Community vs. Temperance Bedford
At Romulus
Lincoln Park vs. Taylor Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Romulus vs. Allen Park
At Dexter
Ann Arbor Huron vs. Ann Arbor Skyline, 5:30 p.m.
Saline vs. Pinckney
At Trenton
Riverview vs. Brownstown Woodhaven, 5 p.m.
Southgate Anderson vs. Gibraltar Carlson
At Dearborn
Detroit Cody vs. Melvindale, 5:30 p.m.
Dearborn Edsel Ford vs. Dearborn Fordson
At Detroit Western
Detroit East English vs. Grosse Pointe South, 4 p.m.
Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit King, 5:45 p.m.
At Detroit Renaissance
Southfield A&T vs. Warren Fitzgerald, 5 p.m.
Hamtramck vs. Berkley
At Westland John Glenn
Livonia Franklin vs. Livonia Churchill, 5:30 p.m.
Westland John Glenn vs. Redford Thurston
Class B
Monday’s Games
At Detroit Collegiate Prep
Detroit Collegiate Prep vs. Detroit Voyageur
Detroit West Side vs. Dearborn Advanced Tech, 5 p.m.
At Detroit Mumford
Detroit Henry Ford vs. Detroit Mumford, 4:30 p.m.
Ferndale vs. Hazel Park, 6:30 p.m.
At Redford Union
Redford Union vs. Detroit CMA, 6 p.m.
Detroit Henry Ford vs. Livonia Clarenceville (at Henry Ford), 5:30 p.m.
At Harper Woods Chandler Park
Harper Woods Chandler Park vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Harper Woods vs. Warren Lincoln (at Harper Woods), 6 p.m.
Detroit Osborn vs. Center Line (at Osborn), 6:30 p.m.
At Macomb Lutheran North
Macomb Lutheran North vs. Madison Heights Lamphere
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Detroit Country Day (at Notre Dame Prep), 6 p.m.
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood vs. Clinton Township Clintondale (at Cranbrook-Kingswood), 6 p.m.
At Otisville LakeVille Memorial
Otisville LakeVille Memorial vs. Yale, 7:30 p.m.
North Branch vs. Almont, 6 p.m.
Caro vs. Croswell-Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
At Armada
St. Clair vs. Algonac, 5:30 p.m.
Armada vs. Marysville
At Berrien Springs
Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Berrien Springs, 5:30 p.m.
South Haven vs. Coloma, 7:30 p.m.
At Comstock
Parchment vs. Comstock, 6 p.m.
At Hopkins
Wayland Union vs. Allegan, 5 p.m.
Plainwell vs. Fennville
At Edwardsburg
Paw Paw vs. Three Rivers
At Allendale
Zeeland West vs. Allendale
Hamilton vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
At Montague
White Hall vs. Spring Lake, 6 p.m.
Muskegon Oakridge vs. Fruitport, 7:30 p.m.
At Howard City Tri-County
Grant vs. Fremont
At Ada Forest Hills Eastern
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring
At Jackson Northwest
Stockbridge vs. Olivet, 6 p.m.
At Ionia
Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Hastings, TBA
At Grand Rapids South Christian
Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Wyoming Kelloggsville
At Fowlerville
Lansing Sexton vs. Lansing Catholic, 6 p.m.
Haslett vs. Lansing Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
At Brooklyn Columbia Central
Onsted vs. Hillsdale, 5:30 p.m.
Tecumseh vs. Chelsea
At River Rouge
Romulus Summit vs. Dearborn Henry Ford, 5:30 p.m.
Grosse Ile vs. River Rouge
At Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
Livonia Ladywood vs. Canton Prep, 6 p.m.
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Dearborn Divine Child, 7:30 p.m.
At Dundee
Milan vs. Carleton Airport, 5:30 p.m.
At Alma
Stanton Central Montcalm vs. Belding, 6 p.m.
Ithaca vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, 7:30 p.m.
At Birch Run
Saginaw Swan Valley vs. Birch Run, 6 p.m.
At Midland Bullock Creek
Freeland vs. Bay City John Glenn
At Lake Fenton
Chesaning vs. Corunna, 6 p.m.
Perry vs. Ovid-Elsie
At Grayling
Sault Ste. Marie vs. Kalkaska, 6 p.m.
At Escanaba
Kingsford vs. Menominee (at Kingsford), 6 p.m.
At Clare
Tawas vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.
Pinconning vs. Gladwin, 7:30 p.m.
At Reed City
Benzie Central vs. Ludington, 5:30 p.m.
Big Rapids vs. Reed City
Class C
Monday’s Games
At Michigan Center
Michigan Center vs. East Jackson
Concord vs. Hanover-Horton (at Concord)
Vandercook Lake vs. Napoleon (at Vandercook Lake)
At Blissfield
Blissfield vs. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central, 6 p.m.
Erie-Mason vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 7:30 p.m.
At Whitmore Lake
Wixom St. Catherine vs. West Bloomfield Frankel, 5:30 p.m.
Dearborn Heights Star vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills
At Manchester
Manchester vs. Grass Lake
Hudson vs. Addison
Adrian Madison vs. Sand Creek
Conflicting times reported by MHSAA (Said 7 p.m. at Manchester for all three games)
At Riverview Richard
Melvindale ABT vs. Ecorse, 2 p.m.
At Detroit Central
Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy West, 5 p.m.
At Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence
At Detroit Edison
Detroit Edison vs. Detroit Pershing, 5 p.m.
At Brown City
Brown City vs. Kimball Landmark
Capac vs. New Haven (at Capac)
At Sandusky
Sandusky vs. Vassar (March 1 game), TBA
Genesee vs. Reese (at Genesee)
Kingston vs. Millington (at Kingston)
At Harbor Beach
Unionville-Sebewaing vs. Ubly, 6 p.m.
Cass City vs. Bad Axe, 7:30 p.m.
At Burton Atherton
Burton Atherton vs. New Lothrop, 6 p.m.
Burton Bentley vs. Flint Beecher (at Burton Bentley), 6 p.m.
Burton Bendle vs. Montrose (at Bendle), 6 p.m.
At Breckenridge
Breckenridge vs. Hemlock
St. Louis vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (at St. Louis)
Saginaw Arts & Sciences vs. St. Charles (at Saginaw Arts & Sciences)
At Shelby
Holton vs. Mason County Central, 5:30 p.m.
At Beaverton
Coleman vs. Harrison, 6 p.m.
Blanchard Montabella vs. Farwell (at Blanchard Montabella), 6 p.m.
At Leroy Pine River
Evart vs. Leroy Pine River
At Watervliet
Niles Brandywine vs. Watervliet, 7:45 p.m.
New Buffalo vs. Eau Claire, 6 p.m.
At Bronson
Quincy vs. Bronson, 5:30 p.m.
Jonesville vs. Reading
At Kalamazoo Christian
Kalamazoo Christian vs. Kalamazoo Hackett, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford vs. Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.
At Constantine
White Pigeon vs. Schoolcraft, 6 p.m.
Constantine vs. Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
At Carson City-Crystal
Byron vs. Carson City-Crystal, 5:30 p.m.
Bath vs. Laingsburg, 7:15 p.m.
At Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Saugatuck vs. Holland Black River, 5:30 p.m.
At Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
North Muskegon vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian, 6 p.m.
At Galesburg-Augusta
Springport vs. Delton Kellogg, 6 p.m.
Saranac vs. Potterville, 7:30 p.m.
At Manton
McBain vs. Lake City
At Traverse City St. Francis
Maple City Glen Lake vs. Grand Traverse Academy
At Harbor Springs
Indian River Inland Lakes vs. Charlevoix, 6 p.m.
District semifinal games are as follows:
Manistique vs. St. Ignace, 6 p.m.
Rudyard vs. Newberry, 8 p.m.
At Ironwood
No first-round games
District semifinal games are as follows:
Ironwood vs. Calumet, 6 p.m.
Hancock vs. L’Anse (at Hancock), 6 p.m.
At Negaunee
No first-round games
Class D
February 27 games
At Posen
Wolverine vs. Rogers City, 6 p.m.
At Pickford
No first-round games
At Engadine
No first-round games
At Pellston
No first-round games
At Rock Mid-Peninsula
No first-round games
District semifinal games are as follows:
Rapid River vs. Rock Mid-Peninsula, 7:30 p.m.
Cooks Big Bay de Noc vs. Eben Junction Superior Central, 6 p.m.
At Republic-Michigamme
Bessemer vs. Ewen-Trout Creek, 6 p.m.
Wakefield-Marenisco vs. Watersmeet, 8 p.m.
At Baraga
Painesdale-Jeffers vs. Ontonagon, 6 p.m.
Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Baraga, 7:30 p.m.
At Stephenson
Stephenson vs. Powers North Central, 5 p.m.
Wilson Nah Tah Wahsh vs. Carney-Nadeau
At Allen Park Inter-city Baptist
No first-round games
District semifinal games are as follows:
Lutheran Westland vs. Detroit Public Safety, 6 p.m.
Detroit West Side vs. Allen Park Inter-city Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
At Sterling Heights Parkway Christian
No first-round games
District semifinal games are as follows:
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Austin Catholic, 5 p.m.
New Haven Merritt vs. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, 7:30 p.m.
At Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
No first-round games
At Southfield Christian
No first-round games
District semifinal game is as follows:
Warren Macomb Christian vs. Detroit Davis Aerospace, 6 p.m.
At Flint International
No first-round games
District semifinal games are as follows:
Swartz Creek Valley vs. Burton St. Thomas More (at Swartz Creek Valley), 6 p.m.
Genesee Christian vs. Flint Michigan School For The Deaf (at Genesee Christian), 6 p.m.
At Kinde-North Huron
Carsonville-Port Sanilac vs. Kinde-North Huron, 6 p.m.
At Bay City All Saints
Akron-Fairgrove vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
At Fowler
Portland St. Patrick vs. Fowler
At St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic
St. Joseph Lake Michigan vs. Lawrence
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. Benton Harbor Countryside (at St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran)
Covert vs. Watervliet Grace Christian (at Covert)
At Athens
Marshall Academy vs. Athens (March 1 game), 6:30 p.m.
At Bellevue
No first-round games
At Mendon
Mendon vs. Burr Oak, 6:30 p.m.
At Litchfield
Jackson Christian vs. Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.
Hillsdale Academy vs. Jackson Prep & Early College, 6 p.m.
At Westland Huron Valley Lutheran
No first-round games
District semifinal games are as follows:
Ann Arbor Central vs. Westland Huron Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Plymouth Christian, 5:30 p.m.
At Morrice
Morrice vs. Webberville, 6 p.m.
At Morenci
Pittsford vs. Waldron, 6 p.m.
At Byron Center Zion Christian
Byron Center Zion Christian vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 6 p.m.
At Vestaburg
Vestaburg vs. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
At Manistee Catholic Central
Baldwin vs. Walkerville, 6 p.m.
At Fruitport Calvary Christian
No first-round games
At Mesick
Buckley vs. Onekama, 6 p.m.
Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Brethren, 7:30 p.m.
At Mio
Mio vs. AuGres-Sims, 6 p.m.
At Gaylord St. Mary
Alba vs. Central Lake, 6 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 7:30 p.m.
At Northport
Frankfort vs. Lake Leelanau St Mary