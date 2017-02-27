Prep girls teams take center stage

If you like watching girls high school basketball, Hammond is the place to be this week.

The LHSAA will decide 12 state championships this week with six games being played six days this week.

The (Marsh) Madness begins at 11:30 a.m. on Monday with a Class C semifinal game between No. 4 seed Dodson and top-seeded Plainview.

Defending state champion Summerfield follows in the other Class C semifinal against Atlanta at 1:15 p.m.

Other games scheduled for today include:

• Division V semifinal, No. 1 Living Word vs. No. 4 Family Community at 3 p.m.

• Division III semifinal, No. 2 Claiborne Christian vs. No. 3 Grace Christian at 4:45 p.m.

• Class B semifinal, No. 1 Florien vs. No. 4 Holden at 6:15 p.m.

• Class B semifinal, No. 2 Fairview vs. No. 3 Anacoco at 8 p.m.

There are a couple of other games involving northwest Louisiana high school girls basketball teams.

On Tuesday, defending state Class 1A champion and current No. 1 seed Arcadia will play against North Central at 3 p.m.

Two days later, the Natchitoches Central girls will play in a Class 5A state semifinal game as a No. 7. Natchitoches Central will play No. 3 seed Destrehan on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday.

Championships will be decided Firday in Class 1A (6 p.m.), Class B (2 p.m.) and Class C (10 a.m.) along with Divisions V (noon), IV ( 4 p.m.) and III (8 p.m.)

Then on Saturday, titles will be decided in Class 5A (8 p.m.), Class 4A (4 p.m.), Class 3A (2 p.m.), Class 2A (10 a.m.), and Division I (6 p.m.) and II (noon).