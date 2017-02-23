Menu
Football

Prep Kickoff Classic 2017 matchups announced

Max Wittwer carries the football.

The Detroit Sports Commission today announced the matchups for the 2017 Prep Kickoff Classic, a season-opening high school football showcase in its 13th year.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 when 2016 Division 2 finalist Walled Lake Western faces off against West Bloomfield. The nightcap will feature Davison against Southfield A&T.

On Aug. 25, Almont takes the field against Grosse Ile at 4 p.m., followed by Lowell against Warren De La Salle at 7 p.m.

The final day, Aug. 26, begins at noon with a Detroit East English Village vs. River Rouge, followed by Oak Park vs. Utica Eisenhower at 3 p.m. and two-time reigning Division 2 champion Detroit King against Indianapolis Cathedral, the winningest football team in the state of Indiana, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Walled Lake Western vs. West Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Davison vs. Southfield A&T, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Almont vs. Grosse Ile, 4 p.m.

Lowell vs. Warren De La Salle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Detroit East English Village vs. River Rouge, noon

Oak Park vs. Utica Eisenhower, 3 p.m.

Detroit King vs. Indianapolis Cathedral, 6 p.m.

