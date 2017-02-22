Prep notes: A.I. boys won't play in DIAA tournament

A.I. du Pont will not participate in the upcoming DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament.

A.I. du Pont High principal Kevin Palladinetti made the decision on Tuesday, based on an incident after the team’s 58-46 loss at Delaware Military Academy last Thursday.

“We are going to forego any remaining basketball games, including the playoffs,” Palladinetti said.

School was not in session on Friday or Monday, so Tuesday was the first opportunity Palladinetti had to talk with the team. He gathered the players, head coach Tom Tabb and his staff, athletic director Mark Alley and other school administrators for a morning meeting.

“My focus was on incidents or allegations of things that transpired after the game, involving our team,” Palladinetti said. “It did not have anything to do with the DMA team at all. When the clock hit zero, the game was over. There were some things being reported to me that I needed to follow up on.”

An A.I. player was ejected with about 40 seconds left in the game. That’s when Palladinetti said Tabb decided to forego the customary postgame handshake line involving players from both teams.

“He informed the team that there was not going to be a handshake line, that he would shake the hand of the [DMA] coach and they would then walk to the locker room together,” Palladinetti said. “Essentially, that was how he intended to quell any emotions from boiling over in the handshake line. I commend Mr. Tabb for having the foresight to put a plan like that in place.

“Unfortunately, before he could even get to the handshake with the coaches from DMA, our players acted in a way that I don’t support. It violates our standards of sportsmanship and conduct.”

On Friday, the decision was made to forfeit Tuesday’s regular-season finale against No. 1-ranked Smyrna. The Tigers (11-9) were still likely to qualify for the 24-team state tournament, but their season is now finished.

“I know it’s not the popular decision,” Palladinetti said. “I know it is very unpopular with the players and with their parents, and rightfully so. It’s a disappointing way to end the season. But it’s something that I am comfortable with after consulting with the coaching staff and the assistant principal.”

Swimming sold out



Tickets for all four sessions of the annual DIAA Swimming and Diving Championships, to be held this week at the University of Delaware’s Rawstrom Natatorium, are already sold out.

Girls preliminaries will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with boys prelims at 6 Thursday.

The girls finals will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the boys finals at 6 p.m. Both finals will be streamed for a fee at www.nfhsnetwork.com.

New coach at DMA



The Delaware Military Academy girls volleyball team, which won its second straight DIAA title in November, will have its third coach in three years.

Jennifer Johnson will replace Sydney Cook, who guided the Seahawks to a 16-4 record last season. Cook replaced John Grossman, who left for a job at Strath Haven (Pa.) after coaching DMA to a 20-0 season in 2015.

Johnson has coached the last four seasons at Newark, improving the Yellowjackets from 6-9 in 2013 and 5-10 in 2014 to 10-5 in each of the last two seasons.

“Jen is part of the local volleyball community,” DMA athletic director Michael Ryan said. “She’s been coaching for quite a long time. She’s going to bring us experience, maturity, a kind of no-nonsense approach. We’re really excited to have her.”

Rounding it up



— The Henlopen Conference basketball championship games will be held Friday night at Cape Henlopen. Northern Division champion Caesar Rodney (19-1) will take on Southern Division winner Laurel (15-3) for the girls title at 6. The boys game follows at 8, with Northern champ Smyrna (18-2) going against Southern winner Woodbridge (18-2).

— The Blue Hen Conference basketball championship games will be held Saturday at St. Mark’s. The boys game tips off at 1 p.m., with Flight A champion Mount Pleasant (17-3) taking on St. Georges (15-4). The Hawks finished in a three-way tie with Hodgson and Glasgow atop Flight B, and won the tiebreaker by having the highest state tournament point index.

Flight A champ Concord (16-2) will go against Flight B winner Hodgson (14-6) in the girls game at 4. Tickets are $5 for each game, or $7 for both. The gym will be cleared at the conclusion of the boys game.

— Indian River boys basketball coach BJ Joseph recently reached 200 career victories. After going 5-15 last year, the Indians have improved to 12-7 going into Tuesday night’s regular-season finale at St. Thomas More.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.