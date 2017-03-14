Prep notes: Blue-Gold basketball coming Saturday

The high school basketball season didn’t end when the horn sounded on Smyrna’s 61-53 victory over Caravel in the DIAA boys title game last Saturday at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The state’s top seniors will gather at the Bob for a final time this Saturday for the 19th annual Blue-Gold All-Star basketball games. The girls game will start at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game. Performances by the Newark, Conrad and A.I. du Pont bands will be featured in between.

The rosters were selected by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. Among the girls scheduled to participate are Alanna Speaks of St. Elizabeth, Kryshell Gordy of Ursuline, Lauryn Griffin of A.I. du Pont, Mya Maddox of Lake Forest, Alissa Haith of Caesar Rodney and Grace Lange of Caravel. Scott Barker of St. Mark’s will coach the Blue team, while Trenita Shields of Lake Forest will coach the Gold girls.

Among the boys scheduled to participate are Glasgow’s Devon Earl, Mount Pleasant’s Keon Taylor, St. Elizabeth’s Jordan Money, Appoquinimink’s Myles Cale, St. Georges’ Kyson Rawls and Woodbridge’s Cornell Corbin. Mount Pleasant’s Lisa Sullivan will coach the Blue boys, with Delmar’s Shawn Phillips coaching the Gold.

The event will also include a fun zone for kids, pregame middle school basketball skills clinic, halftime 3-point shooting contest for the girls players and halftime dunk contest for the boys players.

The games benefit Best Buddies Delaware, which creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tickets are $10. More information on tickets and game day activities is available at www.bestbuddies.org/bluegold.

Lampkin in overdrive

Middletown sprinter Daija Lampkin continues to shine on the national stage.

The senior finished sixth in the 200 meters and eighth in the 60 meters over the weekend at the New Balance Nationals Indoor at The Armory in New York. Both her 24.05 time in the 200 and 7.42 in the 60 are pending indoor state records.

On Feb. 11, Lampkin set a state mark in the 55 meters by running a 6.88 to finish second at the Millrose Games on the same Armory track. The week before, she swept the 55 and 200 at the DIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships and was named the state’s Girls Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

MAWA wrestling

The annual Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association district qualifying tournament will be held Saturday at A.I. du Pont High School.

The MAWA event features seven divisions and dozens of weight classes, ranging from 40-pound 7-year-olds to 295-pound adults. The top three finishers in each weight class in each division will advance to the MAWA South Regional, to be held April 8-9 at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland. Top four finishers there will move on to the MAWA Eastern National Championships, May 6-7 in Salisbury.

Entry fee for the district event is $25 if paid by Wednesday, $30 after. Make checks payable to United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware. Spectator admission is $5, free for children age 6 and under.

For more information, contact tournament director Donna Silvestri at (610) 496-7524 or email fungusamongus1@aol.com.

Rounding it up

— Salesianum defeated Moorestown (N.J.) 7-0 on Friday night to become the first Delaware team to win the New Jersey-Delaware bracket of the Flyers Cup high school hockey tournament. Salesianum got two goals each from Devin LeBlanc and Fisher Sellers.

— Ursuline’s Maggie Connolly has been named Gatorade Delaware Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The 5-foot-8 junior averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals as the Raiders went 23-1 and won their third consecutive state championship with a 54-32 victory over Caravel last Friday.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ