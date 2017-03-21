Prep notes: Howard's Matthews to play two sports at Wesley

Athlete of the Week: Jaymeir Garnett

Sophomore forward had 28 points, 11 rebounds in state final as Smyrna won first DIAA Boys Basketball championship.

Athlete of the Week: Kryshell Gordy

Senior plays key role as Ursuline wins third straight DIAA Girls Basketball championship.

Final seconds of Caravel boys victory

O’Koye Parker fouled with 2.4 seconds left, hits free throw to give Caravel 48-47 win over St. Thomas More in DIAA semifinals.

Athlete of the Week: Alexis Bedford

Newark senior wins fourth consective girls 1-meter diving title at annual DIAA meet.

Athlete of the Week: Zach Spence

Salesianum sophomore earns 106-pound title at DIAA Individual Wrestling Championships

Athlete of the Week: Dawson Grinnage

Versatile senior brings hard work, versatility to fifth-ranked Hodgson boys basketball team

Sussex Central wins D-I wrestling title

Golden Knights edge Smyrna 32-30 for first state wrestling title since 2008

Milford rallies past IR for fourth straight state DII wrestling title

Bucs win last four bouts, prevail 34-30

Athlete of the Week: Blair Atkins

Wilmington Friends swimmer shows versatility as Quakers go 10-1 in dual meets

Athlete of the Week: Cameron Lewis

Senior’s final attempt travels 48 feet, 5 inches to win boys shot put title at the DIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Athlete of the Week: Lauryn Griffin

Senior reaches 1,000 career points, leads eighth-ranked Tigers to 11-2 start.

St. Georges 53, Woodbridge 52

Kyson Rawls’ three-point play with 9.6 seconds left wins it for Hawks.

Stan Waterman named DSBA Coach of the Year

Boys basketball coach honored after guiding Sanford to sixth state title in 25 years

Athlete of the Week: Jordan Money

St. Elizabeth senior leads Vikings to 7-4 record, No. 9 state ranking midway through season.

Watch: Cape loses first dual of season against Smyrna

Cape Vikings hosts Smyrna Eagles in High School Wrestling

Athlete of the Week: Bryce Ciecko

Mount Pleasant swimmer expects to contend in two individual events at upcoming DIAA championships.

7-foot-2 Smyrna center has unlimited potential

The sky is the limit for Azubuike “Zubi” Nwankwo, a 7-foot-2 junior center at Smyrna who has only played basketball for four years

Charlie Hope delivers final pin for William Penn

Charlie Hope scored a pin in the final match at 285 to clinch William Penn’s 39-31 victory over Charter of Wilmington

Money hits game winner for St. Elizabeth

Jordan Money banked in a 10-foot shot with four seconds remaining as St. Elizabeth rallied for a 57-56 win over Sanford on Thursday night.

Athlete of the Week: Tony Wuest

Smyrna junior has had an outstanding season with victories in the Ray Oliver, Milford and Mount Mat Madness tournaments, plus a third-place finish at Beast of the East.

Athlete of the Week: Natalie DePaulo

Junior leads Wilmington Friends to title in New Castle Insurance Cup at the Diamond State Classic.

Athlete of the Week: Jay’Juan Jones

Unseeded Jones from A. I. du Pont places at Beast of the East wrestling.

Athlete of the Week: Danaziah Brown

Archmere senior has 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in one-point loss to Conrad

Athlete of the Week: Josh Hutchinson

Senior linebacker was in on 13 tackles as Eagles defeated Middletown 36-14 for second straight DIAA Division I championship

Athlete of the Week: Bo Anderson

Junior goalkeeper made 13 saves as Tower Hill won its first DIAA Division II soccer title with a 4-2 victory over Indian River

Smyrna, Middletown look to reignite rivalry in Division I title game

Woodbridge, Friends title game a rematch of Week 3

Friends looks to avenge their only loss of the season against undefeated Woodbridge in the Division II football state title game.

Smyrna lineman Jerren Carter paves the way for high-powered offense

Middletown junior Kedrick Whitehead helps provide balanced attack

Friends football in D-II title game

Seniors Matt Denney, Andrew Jaworski, Justin Beneck and Henry Gise help Quakers reach final for first time since 1984

Woodbridge players cherish state championship opportunity

Blue Raiders face Friends in first state title game

McKean, Newark Charter prepare for inaugural Unified Flag Football title

Middletown’s DelPercio and Whitehead help decorate the tree at DIAA media day

Middletown senior receiver Anthony DelPercio and junior running back Kedrick Whitehead maximize their camera time during DIAA football media day leading up to the DIAA football state finals.

Athlete of the Week: Keegan Cahill

Quarterback leads Newark Charter into Special Olympics DIAA Unified Flag Football championship game

Woodbridge defensive line

Blue Raiders’ front four of Shymere Vessels, Brian Ireland, Blaize Rayford and Leah Styles wreaks havoc on opponents

Charlie Hope Jr. anchors middle for Colonials

William Penn linebacker benefits from coaching of father, a William Penn grad and former NFL player

Athlete of the Week: Victoria Taylor

Senior blasted 24 kills as Delaware Military Academy edged Ursuline 3-2 for its second straight DIAA Volleyball championship

Delmar field hockey wins first girl’s state title in school history

Delmar defeats Tower Hill 3-0 to win its first girl’s state title in school history. 2016 marked the fifth time in six years that Delmar reached the state title game.

Tower Hill scores four in first half to claim D-II soccer title

Salesianum claims seventh straight soccer crown

Salesianum defeats Appoquinimink 2-0 to win its seventh consecutive DIAA soccer title.

Female student excels as football coach

Julia Catalano loves football, and wants to coach in college and the NFL.

Athlete of the Week: Tymere Wilson

Junior linebacker had 23 tackles, including three sacks, as Glasgow won the Flight B title with a 22-7 victory over St. Georges

Daija Lampkin signs with Alabama

Middletown sprinter chooses Crimson Tide over more than 30 interested colleges

Slam Dunk to the Beach field announced

Annual three-day boys basketball showcase at Cape Henlopen High features 20 teams playing in 18 games

Wilmington Friends coach Tattersall reaches 300 wins

Athlete of the Week: Haley Jones

Senior has two goals, one assist as Jaguars finish field hockey season with 6-0 win over Newark

Doc’s #delhs football picks

Dr. Colllin Auttible weighs in on this week’s Delaware high school football games.

Athlete of the Week: Gentry Meinecke

Brandywine senior excels in field hockey, academics for Bulldogs

Doc’s #delhs football picks

Our resident expert came oh soooo close to perfection last week.

Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Jean Baptiste

Senior midfielder helps Golden Knights clinch Henlopen North boys soccer championship

Doc takes his picks show on the road

Expert predictions on EVERY Delaware football game Friday and Saturday.

Athlete of the Week: Naomi Bowser

Smyrna junior consistently lowering times as one of state’s top cross country runners

The Doc is back to make his #delhs Week 6 football picks

Athlete of the Week: Kirsten Longueira

DMA senior reaches 1,000 career digs for defending DIAA champion Seahawks

Doc’s #delhs football picks, Week 5

Salesianum or Middletown? Find out who Dr. Colin Auttible selects.

Smyrna’s Atkinson inspiring teammates

Smyrna High senior, Colby Atkiinson, who had to give up his athletic career when he was diagnosed with leukemia his freshman year, but now inspires his teammates and his community.

Athlete of the Week: David Bowman

Milford running back scores three touchdowns in 42-13 victory over Conrad

Doc’s #delhs football picks Week 4

It’s raining, it’s pouring … awesome football picks

Athlete of the Week: Gavin Ford

Salesianum junior adds offensive punch to six-time defending state champions

Unified flag football season kicks off

Partnership between DIAA and Special Olympics expands to eight teams, and adds playoffs and a state championship game.

Athlete of the Week: Madelyn Judge

Libero anchors defense for the third-ranked Padua volleyball team

Doc’s HS football picks Week 2

Middletown-William Penn highlight the schedule.

Jon Dorenbos inspires Caravel long snapper

After Jake Reed met Eagles long snapper, Jon Dorenbos, he sent him an email, asking if Dorenbos could work with him on long snapping.

Zachariah Burton signs with Virginia

Defensive back to graduate from William Penn in December, enroll at Virginia in January and participate in spring practice

Salesianum 7, Caravel 0

Top-ranked Sals shut out Buccaneers in early season soccer matchup

Athlete of the Week: Mickey Henry

St. Elizabeth offensive tackle helps Vikings rush for six TDs in win over McKean

Dover coach Rudy Simonetti looks to turn program around

New coach comes from North Jersey to take over Senators in his first high school head coaching job

Doc’s Week 1 #delhs football picks

The mad scientist returns for another season of Delaware gridiron action.

Delaware high school football Div I preseason rankings

Delaware high school football Division I preseason rankings

Delaware high school football Div II preseason rankings

Delaware high school football Division II preseason rankings

Woodbridge favored in Henlopen South

Blue Raiders return much of team that reached Division II semifinals

New Newark coach Barry Zehnder

Newark alum Barry Zehnder reolaces Butch Simpson, who coached the Yellowjackets for 39 years

Ten can’t miss Delaware high school football games

With each of Delaware’s 43 high school football teams about to embark on nine- or 10-game seasons, there will be no shortage of action throughout the fall. Here are 10 games that will capture a lot of interest on each weekend of the season.

4-foot-8 football player relishes hitting

Brandywine High School junior Felicia Perez strives to make an impact

Brad Myers tours the state on the first day of football practice

News Journal high school sports reporter Brad Myers travels the state for the fifth annual Gridiron Tour as he goes from school to school on the first day of football practice in Delaware.

Tatnall football to play night home game

Hornets to bring in temporary lights for Sept. 30 game against Tower Hill.

Coaches prepare for high school football season

Delaware high school football coaches begin preparation for the start of the season on the first day of practice.

Two-sport college athletes are about as rare as tax cuts nowadays, but Darin Matthews is going to give it a try.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior at Howard High made his future destination official last week, choosing Wesley College.

“When I was on the visit, it just felt right,” Matthews said. “It just felt like home, like I could be there for the next four years.”

Matthews looked at other colleges, where coaches wanted him to decide between football and baseball. Not so at Wesley, where football coach Mike Drass and baseball coach Bret Underwood said he could play both.

“They said when it’s football season, then it’s all football,” Matthews said. “But then when baseball rolls around, I can go straight to baseball.”

Matthews played center and defensive tackle at Howard, which won the DIAA Division II championship in his junior year. He said Drass believes he will fit best on the Wolverines’ offensive line.

In the spring, Matthews will look to pitch and/or play first base for the Wesley baseball team.

“I want to stay active,” said Matthews, who plans to study athletic training or physical education. “I have love for both of the sports, so I just want to keep playing both… It’s going to be tough, but I like to challenge myself.”

Senior Classic wrestling

The annual Senior Classic wrestling match, pitting Delaware’s top seniors against the best from Pennsylvania’s District 1 South, will be held Tuesday at A.I. du Pont High. Action will begin with a Blue vs. Gold match featuring Delaware middle schools at 5 p.m., followed by the seniors at 7.

The Team Delaware lineup includes six 2017 DIAA individual champions – Dover’s Anthony Fisher (138 pounds), Smyrna’s Chase Archangelo (145), Sanford’s Timmy Griffith (152), Cape Henlopen’s Cory Lawson (170), St. Georges’ Austin Clayton (182) and Milford’s Bryan Wynes (285).

Other Delaware wrestlers scheduled to compete include Delaware Military Academy’s Dylan Peters (113), Salesianum’s Andy Lynch (120), Charter of Wilmington’s Jessey Muaka (126), Milford’s Jesse Arlett (132), Sanford’s Luke McDonough (138) and Milford’s Dominyc Hovington (220).

The District 1 South lineup boasts five seniors with more than 100 career victories, highlighted by Coatesville’s Chase Stephens. The 152-pounder has a 154-21 career record and won Ches-Mont League, district and regional titles before finishing fourth in the state.

Wolfe an All-American

Former Caravel wrestler Ryan Wolfe, now a senior at Rider University, earned All-American status by finishing seventh in the 197-pound weight class at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships over the weekend in St. Louis.

Wolfe, the 2012 News Journal Delaware Wrestler of the Year, reached the quarterfinals before dropping a 10-1 major decision to top seed and eventual champion J’den Cox of Missouri. He came back to edge Old Dominion’s Kevin Beazley 2-1 in the seventh-place match.

Two other Delawareans also competed in St. Louis. Smyrna’s Brent Fleetwood, a junior at Central Michigan, went 0-2 at 125 pounds. Caesar Rodney’s Zack Parker, a sophomore at Ohio University, went 0-2 at 285.

Rounding it up

— St. Georges’ Kyson Rawls has been named Gatorade Delaware Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1 senior averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds as the Hawks reached the semifinals of the state tournament. Rawls also was named the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association Player of the Year and first team All-State last week.

— St. Andrew’s graduate Myles Stephens, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard at Princeton, was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Ivy League and most outstanding player of the Ivy League Tournament. Stephens averaged 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Tigers, who went 23-7 and lost a 60-58 heartbreaker to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last Thursday.

— The Ursuline basketball team, which finished 23-1 and won its third consecutive DIAA championship, has moved up to 18th nationally in the USA Today Super 25, and 16th in the maxpreps.com Xcellent 25.

— The outdoor track season gets under way Friday with the Tiger Field and Track Relays, which begin at 3 p.m. at A.I. du Pont. Boys and girls will compete in 4 x 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays, along with shuttle hurdles, Swedish medley, sprint medley and distance medley relays and a full schedule of field events.

— A.I. du Pont is seeking head coaches in girls basketball and boys basketball. Send resumes to athletic director Mark Alley at mark.alley@redclay.k12.de.us by noon March 31.

— Hodgson continued its five-year reign of raising the most money among high schools in the Easterseals/CAI Volleyball Challenge. Students from Conrad and William Penn also participated in the high school portion of the event, which has raised more than $26,000 in five years.

— Two Polytech athletes recently made their college destinations official. Bryan Perry will compete in cross country and track at East Stroudsburg, while Tamia Mathias will play basketball at North Country Community College.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ