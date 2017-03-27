Prep notes: Maull to remain as St. Georges football coach

J.D. Maull has had a change of heart.

The only head football coach in the history of St. Georges Technical High School announced his resignation on March 1. But after talking with his returning players and the school’s administration, Maull has decided to continue coaching the Hawks.

“Ultimately, the kids wanted me to come back, especially my seniors,” Maull said. “So I want to do another couple of years of coaching. I’ve got a large group of seniors that wanted me to come back.”

Maull, 38, has coached and been a physical education teacher at St. Georges since the school’s inception in 2006. He coached a freshman team the first year, then a junior varsity team the second year. The Hawks went 2-8 in their first varsity season in 2008 – playing only four Delaware opponents – then went 1-9 in 2009.

Since then, Maull’s teams have racked up a 68-14 record over the last seven seasons. The Hawks put together undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2014, and reached the DIAA Division II championship game twice, falling to Hodgson in 2013 and Howard in 2015.

St. Georges’ increasing enrollment pushed the Hawks into Division I and Blue Hen Flight A starting with the next school year, and Maull said that played a role in his decision to return.

“After I thought about it, it’s best for me to lead us into Division I, through the transition time,” the coach said. “I led us when we didn’t have anything, and we got to be a good program in Division II.

“I just felt it was best for me to help our school, help our kids in the transition to Division I. It’s going to be very difficult, but we’re going to try our best to compete.”

All-American wrestlers



Three Delaware wrestlers earned All-American status over the weekend at the National High School Coaches Association Nationals in Virginia Beach.

The top eight finishers in each weight class are named All-Americans. Two-time state champion Tony Wuest of Smyrna highlighted the Delaware finishers, scoring four consecutive pins before dropping a decision in the semifinals and ultimately finishing fifth among juniors at 195 pounds.

Among seniors, three-time state champ Chase Archangelo of Smyrna (145 pounds) and 2016 DIAA champ Dante Immediato of Middletown (132) each reached the quarterfinals before finishing eighth.

Rounding it up



— Middletown High is seeking a head football coach. Send resumes to Middletown High School, Attn: Colleen Kelley, 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, DE 19709, or email athletic director Colleen Kelley at colleen.kelley@appo.k12.de.us.

— Appoquinimink’s Cross Ferrara reached 200 career goals in boys lacrosse on Saturday. The senior had six goals and five assists in the second-ranked Jaguars’ 21-1 home victory over Newark.

— Ursuline senior Brooke Schmeusser reached 200 career goals in girls lacrosse on Friday, scoring five in a 17-7 victory over Wilmington Friends.

— Ursuline basketball coach John Noonan was among 12 finalists for the United States Marine Corps/Women’s Basketball Coaches Association national high school coach of the year award, won by Rhonda Farney of Georgetown (Texas) High.

— Upstate teams won two out of three in the Upstate-Downstate Challenge girls soccer event held Saturday at Sussex Academy. A.I. du Pont blanked Seaford 2-0, Newark rolled past Sussex Academy 5-1 and Woodbridge struck a blow for downstate with a 3-1 victory over Brandywine. Lake Forest shut out Dover 3-0 in an all-downstate game also played as part of the challenge.

— Polytech senior Marco Maddalena, a first-team All-State selection last fall, has signed to play soccer at Goldey-Beacom.

— Sussex Academy senior Nate Riddle, a first-team All-State selection last fall, announced his intention to play soccer at the University of Dallas.

— Heart in the Game’s 12th free EKG screening event will be held Thursday at Howard High. The organization has screened more than 2,400 students for cardiac issues statewide, and trained more than 7,000 in CPR/AED use.

— Delaware wrestlers had a tough time at the annual Senior Classic last Tuesday at A.I. du Pont, as the Pennsylvania District 1 South All-Stars won 42-17. Charter of Wilmington’s Jessey Muaka (126 pounds), Sanford’s Luke McDonough (138), Smyrna’s Chase Archangelo (145), Cape Henlopen’s Cory Lawson (160) and Milford’s Dominyc Hovington (220) scored wins for the First State.

