Prep notes: Two hoops showcases on MLK Day

The amount of dribbling by Delaware’s high school basketball teams during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is about to double.

The annual Concord Classic will roll on next Monday with five boys games at Concord High, benefitting Coaches vs. Cancer. It will be joined by a new event, the Howard MLK Showcase, featuring five girls games at Howard High School of Technology.

Both events will give fans a chance to see some of the state’s top teams take on stout out-of-state competition. Top-ranked Mount Pleasant and No. 10 Salesianum will be involved at Concord, while No. 2 Sanford and No. 8 Concord will be playing at Howard.

The Concord Classic tips off at noon with William Penn against Our Saviour Lutheran of Bronx, New York. Salesianum will follow against Flint Hill of Oakton, Virginia, at 1:30, followed by Dover vs. American History of Newark, New Jersey, at 3:30.

The marquee matchup tips off at 5:15 with Mount Pleasant (9-0) against Hazleton (Pennsylvania), which is 6-2 with two close losses. Host Concord will take on Henlopen South opponent Lake Forest in the finale at 6:45. Admission is $10, which covers all five games.

The new girls event at Howard starts at 10 a.m. with Upper Darby taking on Chester in an all-Pennsylvania matchup. Seaford will follow at noon against Benjamin Banneker of Brooklyn, New York. Then Concord will take on St. Thomas More at 2 p.m., followed by Sanford against Community Arts and Media High of Brooklyn at 4 and Howard vs. Delcastle in the final game at 6. Admission is $10, which covers all five games.

Mini Max winners

A total of 35 players from throughout Delaware have been announced as Mini Max award winners by the Philadelphia-based Maxwell Football Club. Each of the players, nominated by their coaches, will be eligible for the Maxwell Football Club Delaware High School Player of the Year award, to be announced Jan. 23 at the DIFCA All-State football banquet at Dover Downs.

The Mini Max award winners are Avery Roberts, Concord; George Martin, Indian River; Kerry Galloway Jr., A.I. du Pont; Kenyon Yellowdy, Appoquinimink; Nolan Henderson, Smyrna; Sean Carroll, Mount Pleasant; Luis Burgos Jr., Caesar Rodney; Patrick Udovich, Archmere; Henry Gise, Wilmington Friends; Karl Holler, Tatnall; Duncan Stevens, Dickinson; Cory Lawson, Cape Henlopen; A.J. Falco, Tower Hill; Oladayo Adeleke, Hodgson; Bill Stradley, Salesianum; David Balint, St. Mark’s; Michael Credle, Glasgow; Larry Benson, Polytech; Cameron Lewis, Lake Forest; William Kimmel, Milford; David Hazelton, St. Elizabeth; Jake Reed, Caravel; Justin Jones, Sussex Central; Isaiah Brown, Sussex Tech; Jacob Hudson, DMA; Colin Cool, St. Andrew’s; Jeremy Hartnett, Brandywine; Zakaria Barnes, Christiana; Elijah Walton, Conrad; John Rodel Castro, Dover; Jashon Coleman, McKean; Brian Sutton, Newark; Daniel McNeil, Red Lion Christian; Shymere Vessels, Woodbridge; and Jason Stewart, St. Georges.

The Delaware winner will be a candidate along with the Pennsylvania and New Jersey players of the year for the Maxwell Club’s 31st Jim Henry Award as the outstanding player in the region. That award will be announced at the club’s national awards gala March 10 in Atlantic City, N.J.

New Hall of Fame class

The Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame will induct seven new members at its 11th annual induction ceremony, to be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Newark.

The new class joins 65 players, coaches, officials and friends of the sport already in the hall. The new inductees are:

— Bruce Kelleher, the state’s player of the year at Salesianum in 1956 and ’57. He went on to rank seventh on the University of Maryland’s all-time scoring list upon graduation in 1961.

— Leon Wilson, All-State at De La Warr in 1976, helped Cheyney to the NCAA Division II semifinals in 1980. Went on to play professionally in the Continental Basketball Association, Charles Baker League and overseas.

— Kelly Wickes, a three-time All-State selection at William Penn. Scored 1,516 points, a state record when she graduated in 1987. Was second in the Atlantic 10 in 3-point percentage as a sophomore at Temple.

— Tail Davis, All-State as a senior in 1995 and second team All-State the previous two years at William Penn. Still, holds the school’s career scoring record with 1,866 points. Also a two-time all-conference selection at both Gulf Coast Community College and Virginia Union.

— Davineia Payne, two-time All-State pick and state player of the year in 2002 at Caravel, where she scored 1,567 career points. Started all 113 games of her career at La Salle, scoring 1,124 points, then played professionally in Europe for five years.

— Don Haman, who coached Glasgow to a 235-97 record in 14 seasons, including state titles in 1993 and 2003. Led the state in scoring (29.9 points per game) as a senior at Gunning Bedford in 1964. Excelled in three sports at Delaware State.

— Mike Wynn, a 25-year official with IAABO Board 11. Served as the board’s president for four years and co-founded the Northern Basketball Officials Association, of which he remains vice president.

Tickets for the induction ceremonies are available at https://debbhof.ticketleap.com/hof/.

Rounding it up

— More than 12,000 spectators filled the gym at Cape Henlopen High for the six sessions of the Slam Dunk to the Beach high school boys basketball showcase last month. The Delaware Sports Commission has announced that the event will return for its fourth year Dec. 27-29, 2017.

DSC has also released Slam Dunk’s all-tournament team, which includes seven players from the 20 teams who participated. The team consists of Mohamed Bamba (Westtown), Jyare Davis (Sanford), Collin Gillespie (Archbishop Wood), Jalek Felton (Gray Collegiate Academy), De’Vondre Perry (Baltimore Poly), Jeremy Roach (Paul VI Catholic) and Keith Williams (Bishop Laughlin).

— All tickets for the Mount Pleasant at Howard boys basketball game at 5 p.m. Tuesday will be sold in advance only. Tickets ($5) will be sold at both schools on Tuesday.

— Jim Moore, the longtime Kent County resident who attended more than 100 basketball games per season since the 1950s, died Jan. 2. He was 92.

Moore was profiled by The News Journal’s Kevin Tresolini last spring. He was a fixture at high school gyms in Kent County, and also attended many games at Wesley College, Slam Dunk to the Beach and DIAA state basketball tournaments. He was known for his outstanding memory and annually received a ballot from the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame to help choose its members.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ