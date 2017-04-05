Prep notes: Ursuline, Sanford in top Diamond State bracket

Ursuline will be back to defend its national bracket championship in the Diamond State Classic girls basketball tournament next December.

And the Raiders will have some new Delaware company in the St. Francis Healthcare Cup, the tournament’s eight-team main draw.

After two years away, four-time state champion Sanford will return to the St. E Center and compete in the national bracket from Dec. 27-30.

Last season, Ursuline became the first Delaware team to win the main draw since an Elena Delle Donne-led Raiders squad did it in 2007. Ursuline knocked off Roland Park Country School of Baltimore 47-40 in the championship game.

The Raiders (23-1) went on to win their third straight DIAA title – 17th overall – and were ranked 17th nationally by USA Today and 15th by maxpreps.com. Ursuline will return all but three players from that team next season.

Ursuline and Sanford will tangle with Central Dauphin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Pickerington Central of Pickerington, Ohio; St. Anthony of Long Beach, California; Archbishop Spalding of Severn, Maryland; St. Rose of Belmar, New Jersey; and Mater Dei of Santa Ana, California, in the eight-team national bracket. Each team will play three games in four days.

Twelve other teams, including host St. Elizabeth, will compete in three other four-team brackets. Each will play two games, with brackets and pairings to be announced later.

Other teams set to play two games are Charter of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy, Conrad, William Penn, Wilmington Friends, Caesar Rodney, Howard, Padua, Red Bank Catholic of Red Bank, New Jersey; St. Joseph’s of Brooklyn, New York; and Mercy High of Baltimore.

NCS softball rolling

The Newark Charter softball team is off to a 3-1 start, led by the pitching and hitting of junior Caitlin Pontak.

The Patriots opened the season with a 6-2 loss to Appoquinimink, then rebounded to down Padua (6-0) and Red Lion Christian (6-5) last week and Archmere (7-0) on Tuesday.

Pontak, returning from an ACL tear that cost her all of the 2016 season, went 1-for-2 with a walk, drove in a run, scored a run and pitched a shutout against Padua. She drilled a three-run homer and struck out six against Red Lion Christian, then fanned 12 in her second shutout against Archmere.

Newark Charter pounded out 12 hits against the Auks, with seniors Lilly Wingo, Jude McGough and Sierra Anderson, junior Peyton Vivian and eighth-grader Abby McCann getting two each.

Rounding it up

— Several Mount Pleasant senior athletes have made their college destinations official. Among the Green Knights set to compete at the next level are Malachi Davis (Rutgers track and field), Johnelle Joe (Iowa track and field), Bryce Ciecko (Delaware swimming), Trevor Jump and Maurice Parson (Delaware State baseball), Kiyah Brown-Samuels (Maryland Eastern Shore volleyball), Sean Carroll (Salisbury football), Jashawn Johnson (Wesley football), Juliana Looney (Salisbury soccer), Kyle Morken (Albright swimming) and Alexa Rhodunda (DeSales field hockey and lacrosse).

— Dover wrestler Anthony Fisher earned All-American status with an eighth-place finish at 138 pounds in the FloNationals last weekend in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Fisher earlier took the state title at 138 in the DIAA Individual Wrestling Championships.

— Former Brandywine and Concord basketball coach and teacher Joe Rapczynski was inducted into the Philadelphia chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Rapczynski played at La Salle and coached at Conwell-Egan and North Catholic in the Philadelphia Catholic League before coming to Delaware, where he led Brandywine to a 25-2 mark and the school’s second DIAA boys basketball title in 1998. He remains the Bulldogs’ all-time leading in coaching wins with 137.

— A.I. du Pont is seeking head coaches for girls swimming and boys swimming. Send resumes to athletic director Mark Alley at mark.alley@redclay.k12.de.us by noon April 21.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ