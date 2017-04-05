Prep performers of the week: April 5

Team of the week



G.B. Notre Dame girls soccer

The Tritons pulled out a 3-2 win over Waukesha West on Saturday in a matchup between a pair of teams both ranked in the top 10 of the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s Division 2 state poll. Katelyn Morgan netted the deciding goal, while Trudy Quidzinski had a goal and an assist in the win. Quidzinski and Jenna Cuene each had two goals in a 4-0 shutout over Waukesha South.

Female athlete of the week



Brittany Baneck, G.B. Preble

The junior pitcher combined for 23 strikeouts in a doubleheader sweep of Gladstone (Mich.) on Friday. Baneck accounted for 12 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in a 10-0 shutout contested in five innings. She then recorded 11 strikeouts in pitching five scoreless innings of relief to earn a 6-4 win in Game 2. At the plate, Baneck combined for four RBI on four hits.

Male athlete of the week



Austin Tlachac, Luxemburg-Casco

L-C’s lead-off hitter went 3-for-3 with four RBI, four runs and two stolen bases in a five-inning victory on Tuesday over Little Chute in North Eastern Conference play. The Spartans have outscored opponents 37-2 in getting off to a 3-0 start to the season.