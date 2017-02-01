Prep performers of the week: Feb. 1

Team of the week



G.B. Notre Dame hockey

The Tritons beat Bay Port 5-4 in overtime after rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period of the Fox River Classic Conference title game. Matthew Kini scored the game-winning goal off assists by Bryce Poshak and Brady Bjork. Poshak tallied two goals in the third period to tie the game, while Bjork recorded a goal and four assists.

Female athlete of the week



Ana Holzbach, G.B. Notre Dame

The Bay Area Ice Bears junior goalie made 42 saves in a 1-1 tie Saturday against the Central Wisconsin Storm, which is the No. 1 team in WisconsinPrepHockey.net’s state rankings. Holzbach also made 17 saves in combining with Brooke Goehring for a shutout Friday against the Waupaca co-op.

Male athlete of the week



Jordan Nolle, Bay Port

The senior guard tallied 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in the Pirates’ 67-65 overtime win on Saturday over Pulaski. Nolle was 7-for-9 from the field in the victory. He also scored a game-high 24 points in win on Tuesday over Manitowoc.