Prep performers of the week: Feb. 15

Team of the week

Bay Port boys swimming

The Pirates won the WIAA Division 1 Neenah sectional title Saturday by edging the host school 369-358. Senior Ryan Hakes (200-yard freestyle) and junior Aaron Donovan (500 freestyle) won sectional titles in individual events to power Bay Port to its first sectional title since 2010.

Female athletes of the week

Wrightstown’s Sheila Cohen and Waupaca’s Victoria Nowak

Cohen scored four points on Tuesday in her first start for the Tigers, helping her team secure the North Eastern Conference title. Cohen, a longtime manager for the Wrightstown girls basketball team, got a couple of assists from Nowak, who showed outstanding sportsmanship along with her Waupaca teammates in creating a memorable moment on the Tigers’ Senior Night.

Male athlete of the week

Mitchell Jandrin, Luxemburg-Casco

The senior guard made six 3-pointers in scoring 26 points to lead the Spartans to a 102-74 win at Southern Door on Monday in a matchup between conference-leading teams. Jandrin was 6-for-9 from beyond the arc for L-C, which made 16 3s in the game.