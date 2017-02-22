Prep performers of the week: Feb. 22

Team of the week

Ashwaubenon boys swimming

The Jaguars finished as the WIAA Division 2 state runners-up Friday by edging Grafton 232-208 for their first team trophy at state in 16 years. Ashwaubenon had place-winners in 10 events, including all three relays. The 200-yard medley relay team of Joe Stone, Daniel Jablonski, Max White and Eric Van Dyck placed second. White and Mark Teske each were four-event state medalists, placing in two individual events and as a member of two relays.

Female athlete of the week

Brooke Geier, Kewaunee

The senior guard scored 17 points against Algoma last Thursday to help Kewaunee clinch the outright Packerland Conference title and break the team’s single-season scoring record. Geier’s 452 points surpasses the previous mark of 441 set by Jenny Rubens during the 1990-91 season. Geier is the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,500 points in her career.

Male athlete of the week

Kaiser Neverman, G.B. Preble

The freshman on the Green Bay United swim team placed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.14 seconds on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships. Neverman was the only local D1 competitor to medal at state.