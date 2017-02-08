Prep performers of the week: Feb. 8

Team of the week

Bay Port boys swimming

The Pirates won the Fox River Classic Conference meet title for a second straight year Saturday at Ashwaubenon. Bay Port topped the host Jaguars 574-392, getting wins from senior Ryan Hakes in the 200-yard freestyle, junior Aaron Donovan in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Hakes, Donovan, Race Archibald and Jack Weronka.

Female athlete of the week

Katelyn Morgan, Green Bay Notre Dame

The 5-foot-5 guard scored four points on the Tritons’ Senior Night on Friday against Sheboygan South. It was Morgan’s first action of the season after missing a majority of it with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee.

Male athletes of the week

John Gahnz, Green Bay Southwest

The junior on the Green Bay United swimming team broke two individual records at the FRCC meet on Saturday and was a leg on two record-breaking relays. Gahnz set marks by winning the 200 individual medley (2:00.26) and the 100 backstroke (53.92). Gahnz was also a part of the 200 medley (1:39.54) and 400 freestyle (3:18.48) relays that broke FRCC records.