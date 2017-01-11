Prep performers of the week: Jan. 11

Team of the week



G.B. United boys swimming

Green Bay United won the team title Saturday at the Sheboygan North Raider Relays. The co-op team won six of 11 relay events, including the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 41.46 seconds by the foursome of junior John Gahnz, senior Ben Georgia, freshman Kaiser Neverman and junior Kaen Baxter.

Female athlete of the week



Sara Dax, Kewaunee

The 6-foot sophomore recorded a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds in a 65-46 victory Monday for the Storm over Denmark in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Male athlete of the week



Aidan Meisinger, G.B. Preble

The senior forward tallied a pair of goals Saturday for the Green Bay United hockey team, including the game-winner 1 minute, 18 seconds into overtime to propel the Gryphons to a 3-2 victory over Rhinelander.