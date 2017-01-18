Prep performers of the week: Jan. 18

Team of the week



Ashwaubenon boys swimming

The Jaguars placed first in seven events Friday in winning the Appleton North Invite. Ashwaubenon, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, swept all three relays. Eric Van Dyck (200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle), Joe Stone (100 backstroke) and Daniel Jablonski (100 breaststroke) won individual events.

Female athlete of the week



Autumn Schlader, Ashwaubenon

The junior guard connected on three 3-pointers in scoring a season-high 21 points in a three-point victory Friday at Green Bay Notre Dame. It was the Jaguars’ first victory against the Tritons since 2010.

Male athlete of the week



Spencer Kring, Bay Port

The sophomore defenseman tallied a game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime Saturday off an assist from Bennett DeBouche to give the Pirates a 3-2 victory over Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha. Kring also had an assist in the game, which saw Bay Port trailing 2-1 following the first period.