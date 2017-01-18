Menu
Swimming

Prep performers of the week: Jan. 18

Team of the week

Ashwaubenon boys swimming

The Jaguars placed first in seven events Friday in winning the Appleton North Invite. Ashwaubenon, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, swept all three relays. Eric Van Dyck (200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle), Joe Stone (100 backstroke) and Daniel Jablonski (100 breaststroke) won individual events.

Female athlete of the week

Autumn Schlader, Ashwaubenon

The junior guard connected on three 3-pointers in scoring a season-high 21 points in a three-point victory Friday at Green Bay Notre Dame. It was the Jaguars’ first victory against the Tritons since 2010.

Male athlete of the week

Spencer Kring, Bay Port

The sophomore defenseman tallied a game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime Saturday off an assist from Bennett DeBouche to give the Pirates a 3-2 victory over Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha. Kring also had an assist in the game, which saw Bay Port trailing 2-1 following the first period.

Bay Port's Spencer Kring delivers a hit to NHM's Max Hackinson during a boys hockey game last year. Kring had a game-winning goal in overtime Saturday over the co-op team.

