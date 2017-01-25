Menu
Prep performers of the week: Jan. 25

Team of the week

Suring boys basketball

The Eagles handed Peshtigo its first M&O Conference loss of the season Tuesday by pulling out a 52-51 home win. Junior Ryan Mahoney scored a game-high 23 points to help Suring end a 13-game losing streak to the Bulldogs, who had a 19-game conference winning streak come to an end.

Female athlete of the week

Mikayla Haack, Algoma

The junior guard drove the lane and drew a foul to set up a game-winning free throw with 1.1 seconds left in a 52-51 victory on Tuesday over Gibraltar. Haack, who missed the second free-throw attempt on purpose, scored 14 of her season-high 20 points in the second half to help the Wolves rally from a six-point halftime deficit in avenging a November loss to the Vikings.

Male athlete of the week

Nick LeCaptain, Southern Door

The senior guard scored 39 points to surpass 1,000 for his career in a 73-54 victory Tuesday against Oconto. LeCaptain, who entered the game 24 points away from reaching the milestone, made four 3-pointers and was 13-for-14 from the free-throw line. He combined to score 89 points in two games against Oconto this season.

Southern Door senior Nick LeCaptain scored 39 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career Tuesday in a victory against Oconto.

