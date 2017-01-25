Prep performers of the week: Jan. 25

Team of the week



Suring boys basketball

The Eagles handed Peshtigo its first M&O Conference loss of the season Tuesday by pulling out a 52-51 home win. Junior Ryan Mahoney scored a game-high 23 points to help Suring end a 13-game losing streak to the Bulldogs, who had a 19-game conference winning streak come to an end.

Female athlete of the week



Mikayla Haack, Algoma

The junior guard drove the lane and drew a foul to set up a game-winning free throw with 1.1 seconds left in a 52-51 victory on Tuesday over Gibraltar. Haack, who missed the second free-throw attempt on purpose, scored 14 of her season-high 20 points in the second half to help the Wolves rally from a six-point halftime deficit in avenging a November loss to the Vikings.

Male athlete of the week



Nick LeCaptain, Southern Door

The senior guard scored 39 points to surpass 1,000 for his career in a 73-54 victory Tuesday against Oconto. LeCaptain, who entered the game 24 points away from reaching the milestone, made four 3-pointers and was 13-for-14 from the free-throw line. He combined to score 89 points in two games against Oconto this season.