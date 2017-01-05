Prep performers of the week: Jan. 4

Team of the week

Bay Port boys swim

Finished as the runner-up at the 12-team Homestead Invite on Dec. 28. Junior Calvin Schilz won titles in the 200- and 400-yard individual medleys, while senior Ryan Hakes placed first in the 200 butterfly and 100 freestyle.

Female athlete of the week

Jaddan Simmons, Green Bay Southwest

The freshman guard recorded 21 points and seven rebounds to power the Trojans to a 60-56 victory over Pulaski on Tuesday in a Fox River Classic Conference basketball game.

Male athlete of the week

Matthew Rader, G.B. Notre Dame

The 6-foot-7 junior tallied 26 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10-for-11 in a win against Green Bay West on Dec. 28. Rader also totaled 13 points and eight rebounds in a victory over Green Bay East on Dec. 29.