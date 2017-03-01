Prep performers of the week: March 1

Team of the week

Bay Port boys hockey

The Pirates advanced to the WIAA state tournament for the first time in program history with a 3-2 victory Saturday over Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha. Senior Bennett DeBouche had a goal and an assist, netting a short-handed goal in the second period to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Female athlete of the week

Morgan Meerstein, N.E.W. Lutheran

The senior scored the 1,000th point of her career in leading the Blazers to a 60-52 victory Monday at Wausaukee in a WIAA Division 5 regional final game. Meerstein tallied 18 of her team-high 19 points in the second half to power N.E.W. Lutheran to the road win.

Male athlete of the week

Brock Bergelin, Denmark

The senior won his third straight WIAA state wrestling title by winning the 120-pound Division 2 championship Saturday at the Kohl Center with a 9-0 major decision win over Melrose-Mindoro/G.-E.-T. sophomore Julian Purney. Bergelin is the first three-time state champion in Denmark’s history and went 125-3 the last three years.