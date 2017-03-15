Prep performers of the week: March 15

Team of the week

De Pere girls basketball

The Redbirds finished as the Division 1 state runners-up at the WIAA state tournament held at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. De Pere won 49-47 in overtime over Middleton on Friday in a semifinal game by going 8-for-10 from the free-throw line while holding the Cardinals to a season-low point total. The Redbirds also held Appleton North to a season-low point total Saturday during a 49-34 loss in the D1 state championship game.

Female athlete of the week

Danielle Nennig, Wrightstown

The senior guard broke the Wrightstown girls basketball team’s all-time scoring record Thursday during a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal loss to Madison Edgewood. Nennig scored 11 points to give her 1,142 career points and surpass the 33-year-old school record held by Mary Verbeten.

Male athlete of the week

Jose Guzman, Ashwaubenon

The junior won the 400-meter run Tuesday at the Oshkosh Large School Indoor Invite. Guzman, last year’s WIAA Division 1 state champion in the event, opened the season with a time of 49.98 seconds.