Prep performers of the week: March 22

Team of the week



Suring boys track and field

The Eagles placed first among 15 Division 3 schools at the Oshkosh Small School Invite last Thursday. Senior John Christensen won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches to lead Suring.

Female athlete of the week



Mara Schroeder, Ashwaubenon

The junior won the 400-meter run at the Stevens Point Indoor Invite on Friday. Schroeder placed first out of 54 competitors in the field with a time of 1 minute, 1.34 seconds.

Male athlete of the week



Nick Petersen, G.B. Preble

The senior won the 3,200-meter run at the Indoor City Meet last Thursday by breaking the meet record with a time of 10 minutes, 11.88 seconds. Petersen surpassed the 13-year-old record held by Preble’s Adam Zamzow by 4.82 seconds.