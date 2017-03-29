Prep performers of the week: March 29

Team of the week

Kewaunee boys track and field

The Storm won the Wausau West Indoor Invite on Thursday by edging the host school 121-120. Kewaunee posted wins in three events, including Mitch Kudick in the 800-meter run, Nick Baumgartner in the pole vault, and the 3,200 relay team consisting of Max Hanrahan, Spencer Kirtsteatter, Jacob Czech and Kudick.

Female athlete of the week

Maggie Hernandez, Pulaski

The freshman recorded a hat trick and made two assists during the Red Raiders’ 5-0 victory over Shawano on Tuesday in a season-opening girls soccer game.

Male athlete of the week

Tyler Suess

The senior won three events at the Earl Herbert Boys Indoor Invite on Thursday at Manitowoc. Suess won the 55- and 200-meter dashes in addition to the long jump to lead L-C to the team title at the 15-team track and field meet.