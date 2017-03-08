Prep performers of the week: March 8

Teams of the week

De Pere, Wrightstown girls basketball

Both teams advanced to the WIAA state tournament with sectional final victories Saturday. De Pere beat Germantown 67-59 to qualify in Division 1 for the first time since 2012. Wrightstown topped Amherst 60-53 in a Division 3 sectional final to reach state for the first time since 2004.

Female athlete of the week

Morgan Zirbel, Ashwaubenon

The Bay Area Ice Bears defenseman was voted MVP of the WIAA state girls hockey tournament. Zirbel didn’t tally a point in two games, but she put together several solid shifts in leading the co-op team to its third state championship game in program history. Zirbel was also a finalist for Wisconsin’s Miss Hockey Award.

Male athlete of the week

Kyle Routhieaux, Luxemburg-Casco

The 195-pound senior picked up a 9-4 decision victory over Ellsworth senior Cole Toenjes in the WIAA Division 2 state championship wrestling dual Saturday at the UW Field House. It was Routhieaux’s first match of the season after missing the duration of it with a knee injury.