Prep profile: Bryce Herlache, Wrightstown

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Wrightstown senior wrestler Bryce Herlache:

Q: You’re having a great season thus far and are ranked No. 1 at 182 in the latest Division 2 rankings on wiwrestling.com. What were some highlights of the past few months?

A: With the tough schedule, making into the finals at Cheesehead is definitely a highlight.

Q: What’s it like wrestling at the WIAA state meet for those who have never been there? Is it difficult for you to keep focus?

A: It is nerve-wracking wrestling at the WIAA state tournament, but what you have to remember that you are there to wrestle. There is no difference; the circle is the same size, rules are the same, and the opponent put his pants on the same way.

Q: Let’s say you had your choice of these four super powers: Invisibility, ability to read minds, super strength or super speed. Which one are you choosing and why?

A: I would choose super speed because it would give me the chance to help others.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite movie?

A: “Rush Hour.”

Q: Favorite TV show?

A: “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Toby Keith.

Q: Favorite meal prepared by mom?

A: Pepperoni pasta casserole.

Q: Favorite vacation spot?

A: Mexico.

Q: Favorite aspect of Wrightstown high school?

A: The positive and outgoing attitude.

Q: Favorite area restaurant?

A: D&G.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: LEGOs.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: A date with the one and only Beyoncé.

Q: Congrats! You just won $300 million in the Powerball. What are the first three things you’re buying with the money?

A: Pay off any debt — college or soon-to-be college debt — vacation and house.

Q: What are your plans after high school? Do you plan on wrestling at the next level? Where?

A: Attend college for physical therapy. I don’t plan on wrestling at the college level. I don’t exactly know where I am attending, however, I have a good idea.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18

Year: Senior

Weight class: 182

Family: Idie Chavarria (mother), Rodney Herlache (father), Tiffani Herlache, (step-mother), Craig Chavarria (step-father). Siblings, Clayton Herlache, Mitchell Herlache, Weston Herlache, Alyssa Hussin, Morgan Hussin, Clairissa Chavarria, and Kendall Herlache.

Nickname: “Team.”

Favorite Food: Cheesecake

Favorite Athlete: Donald Driver

Favorite school subject: Science

Career Aspiration: Physical therapy