Prep profile: Bryce Herlache, Wrightstown

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Wrightstown senior wrestler Bryce Herlache:
Q: You’re having a great season thus far and are ranked No. 1 at 182 in the latest Division 2 rankings on wiwrestling.com. What were some highlights of the past few months?
A: With the tough schedule, making into the finals at Cheesehead is definitely a highlight.
Q: What’s it like wrestling at the WIAA state meet for those who have never been there? Is it difficult for you to keep focus?
A: It is nerve-wracking wrestling at the WIAA state tournament, but what you have to remember that you are there to wrestle. There is no difference; the circle is the same size, rules are the same, and the opponent put his pants on the same way.
Q: Let’s say you had your choice of these four super powers: Invisibility, ability to read minds, super strength or super speed. Which one are you choosing and why?
A: I would choose super speed because it would give me the chance to help others.
Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite movie?
A: “Rush Hour.”
Q: Favorite TV show?
A: “How To Get Away With Murder.”
Q: Favorite musical artist?
A: Toby Keith.
Q: Favorite meal prepared by mom?
A: Pepperoni pasta casserole.
Q: Favorite vacation spot?
A: Mexico.
Q: Favorite aspect of Wrightstown high school?
A: The positive and outgoing attitude.
Q: Favorite area restaurant?
A: D&G.
Q: Favorite childhood toy?
A: LEGOs.
Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?
A: A date with the one and only Beyoncé.
Q: Congrats! You just won $300 million in the Powerball. What are the first three things you’re buying with the money?
A: Pay off any debt — college or soon-to-be college debt — vacation and house.
Q: What are your plans after high school? Do you plan on wrestling at the next level? Where?
A: Attend college for physical therapy. I don’t plan on wrestling at the college level. I don’t exactly know where I am attending, however, I have a good idea.
A CLOSER LOOK
Age: 18
Year: Senior
Weight class: 182
Family: Idie Chavarria (mother), Rodney Herlache (father), Tiffani Herlache, (step-mother), Craig Chavarria (step-father). Siblings, Clayton Herlache, Mitchell Herlache, Weston Herlache, Alyssa Hussin, Morgan Hussin, Clairissa Chavarria, and Kendall Herlache.
Nickname: “Team.”
Favorite Food: Cheesecake
Favorite Athlete: Donald Driver
Favorite school subject: Science
Career Aspiration: Physical therapy