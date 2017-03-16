Prep profile: Cal Christensen, Xavier

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Xavier senior guard Cal Christensen:

Q: The Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 3 and are undefeated. What’s the mindset for you guys heading into your third consecutive state tournament?

A: We know that it’s going to take a lot to win, but we just need to stay calm and play our game. We are just thankful to be here for the third year in a row.

Q: What’s the difference from this year’s team compared to last year’s team? Did losing in the state final last season drive you guys to succeed this year?

A: There is not a huge difference from last year’s team to this year’s team, but I would say that this year we are better at making threes. Losing the state final last year was definitely a hard time and has pushed us to come back this year to have as good of a season as we have and has also got us back to state for the third consecutive year. Getting back to state is something that we have worked very hard for all year long.

Q: Let’s say you had your choice of these four super powers: Invisibility, ability to read minds, super strength or super speed. Which one are you choosing and why?

A: I would choose invisibility because I could do whatever I want without people knowing.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite movie?

A: “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Q: Favorite TV show?

A: “Prison Break.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Jon Bellion.

Q: Favorite meal prepared by mom?

A: Spaghetti and meatballs.

Q: Favorite vacation spot?

A: Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).

Q: Favorite aspect of Xavier High School?

A: Everyone knows everyone.

Q: Favorite area restaurant?

A: Hu Hot.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: Mini basketball hoop.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: Jennifer Aniston.

Q: Congrats! You just won $300 million in the PowerBall. What are the first three things you’re buying with the money?

A: I will pay for my college, buy my parents something that they want and I would buy a car.

Q: What are your plans after high school? Do you plan on playing sports at the next level? Where?

A: I plan to go to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. I will not be playing any sports at the next level besides intramurals.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18.

Year: Senior.

Position: Guard.

Family: Mike Christensen, Christina Christensen, Lisa Gill, Jim Gill, Max Christensen.

Favorite Food: Sushi.

Favorite Athlete: Chris Paul.

Favorite School Subject: AP Psych.

Career Aspiration: Nurse.