Prep profile: Hailey Oskey, Seymour

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Seymour junior basketball player Hailey Oskey:

Q: Your team has reached the sectional semifinal level against West De Pere today. What are some of the things the Thunder has to do to reach its goal of the state tournament?

A: Our biggest thing, I think, is that we need to keep working together. If something goes wrong in the game, we need to have a short memory and move on from it.

Q: You’re averaging 17.1 points per game and 2.4 assists. What are some of the things you’d like to improve on for next season?

A: Rebounding.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport?

A: If I didn’t play basketball, I would probably be in volleyball and track.

Q: If you could have dinner with three historical figures, who would they be?

A: Albert Einstein, Barack Obama and Rosa Parks.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “Days Of Our Lives.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The Fast and the Furious series.

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: YFN Lucci.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Foot Locker.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: Lake Geneva.

Q: Favorite aspect of Seymour High School?

A: The athletic departments.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: My blankie.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: Going to the beach all day.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Dairy Queen.

Q: Congratulations!! You just won $300 million in the Powerball. What are the first three things you are buying with the money?

A: Private jet, probably be nice to my parents and pay off their house, and then go buy my own house.

Q: Finish this sentence: The Seymour girls’ basketball team will …

A: “ … always do their best to succeed.”

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 17.

Year: Junior.

Position: Forward/point.

Nickname: “Hails.”

Family: Parents, Chad and Heather; older brother, Dakota.

Favorite food: Indian tacos.

Favorite pro athlete: LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Favorite school subject: Art.

Career aspiration: “Art therapist or something in criminal justice.”