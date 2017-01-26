Prep profile: Jordan Kempen, Freedom

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Freedom senior basketball player Jordan Kempen:
Q: Your team is tied atop the North Eastern Conference and recently had a big win against Wrightstown. How confident are you ladies heading toward the final third of the season with the playoffs just around the corner?
A: We take the season one game at a time and we are confident that each team will bring a new challenge that we are ready to face.
Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?
A: I definitely focus a lot on my defense and get tips and deflections. I need to work on my confidence on offense and going to the hoop.
Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?
A: No, I would probably be hitting the weight room.
Q: If you could have one of these superpowers, what would you choose: super strength, super speed, invisibility, ability to read minds?
A: The ability to read minds, because I’m always wondering what others are thinking.
Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?
A: “NCIS Los Angeles.”
Q: Favorite movie?
A: “Love and Basketball.”
Q: Favorite musical artist?
A: Justin Bieber.
Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?
A: Scheels.
Q: Favorite place to vacation?
A: As long as there are roller coasters, I’m there.
Q: Favorite aspect of Freedom High School?
A: I love how the students come together to support each other. I remember a game last year, when the fans were cheering so loud that we couldn’t hear ourselves talk on the court.
Q: Favorite childhood toy?
A: A doll.
Q: Favorite breakfast cereal?
A: Honeycombs.
Q: Favorite local restaurant?
A: Rocky Rococo’s or Culver’s.
Q: Oh no! You’ve been shipwrecked on a deserted island. You have plenty of food and water, but let’s say you’re allowed three things to have with you. What would those three things be?
A: A plane, a GPS and Tim (the pilot).
Q: Finish this sentence: The Freedom girls’ basketball team this season will …
A: … grow together as a team, learn from our mistakes and never give up.
A CLOSER LOOK
Age: 18.
Year: Senior.
Position: Guard.
Nickname: “Kempen, Kemp.”
Family: Parents, Jerry and Cathy; aiblings, McKenzie and Hunter.
Favorite food: “Ice cream or grilled cheese.”
Favorite pro athlete: Jordy Nelson.
Favorite school subject: Psychology.
Career aspiration: Pediatric oncology nurse.
