Prep profile: Jordan Kempen, Freedom

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Freedom senior basketball player Jordan Kempen:

Q: Your team is tied atop the North Eastern Conference and recently had a big win against Wrightstown. How confident are you ladies heading toward the final third of the season with the playoffs just around the corner?

A: We take the season one game at a time and we are confident that each team will bring a new challenge that we are ready to face.

Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?

A: I definitely focus a lot on my defense and get tips and deflections. I need to work on my confidence on offense and going to the hoop.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?

A: No, I would probably be hitting the weight room.

Q: If you could have one of these superpowers, what would you choose: super strength, super speed, invisibility, ability to read minds?

A: The ability to read minds, because I’m always wondering what others are thinking.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “NCIS Los Angeles.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Love and Basketball.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Justin Bieber.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Scheels.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: As long as there are roller coasters, I’m there.

Q: Favorite aspect of Freedom High School?

A: I love how the students come together to support each other. I remember a game last year, when the fans were cheering so loud that we couldn’t hear ourselves talk on the court.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: A doll.

Q: Favorite breakfast cereal?

A: Honeycombs.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Rocky Rococo’s or Culver’s.

Q: Oh no! You’ve been shipwrecked on a deserted island. You have plenty of food and water, but let’s say you’re allowed three things to have with you. What would those three things be?

A: A plane, a GPS and Tim (the pilot).

Q: Finish this sentence: The Freedom girls’ basketball team this season will …

A: … grow together as a team, learn from our mistakes and never give up.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18.

Year: Senior.

Position: Guard.

Nickname: “Kempen, Kemp.”

Family: Parents, Jerry and Cathy; aiblings, McKenzie and Hunter.

Favorite food: “Ice cream or grilled cheese.”

Favorite pro athlete: Jordy Nelson.

Favorite school subject: Psychology.

Career aspiration: Pediatric oncology nurse.