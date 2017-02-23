Prep profile: Leah Porath, New London

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with New London senior girls’ basketball player Leah Porath:

Q: You are averaging 20.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. What grade would you give yourself thus far this season?

A: I would give myself an A- for this season. I have been having a pretty good senior year, but there is always something I can get better at. My teammates have done an awesome job making my last year one of the best.

Q: Your team is 13-9 overall and your program has had a lot of success in the past in the postseason. Do you ladies feel as though the second season is a new opportunity for you?

A: It has been a fun, successful season so far and I am excited to see what we can accomplish in the postseason. We are going to take it one game at a time and give our all in each game.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?

A: I would definitely be playing another sport in the winter. I love getting involved and trying new things. I would find another sport to try if I didn’t play basketball. It would give me an opportunity to try something new and also allow me to play a sport with a different group of girls.

Q: If you could have dinner with three historical figures, who would they be?

A: I would have dinner with Vince Lombardi, Amelia Earhart and Albert Einstein.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “Friends.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Just Go With It.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Carrie Underwood.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Scheel’s.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: My cabin up north.

Q: Favorite aspect of New London High School?

A: I like the size of the school. It is not too big or too small. There is also a lot of activities to be involved in. And, of course, I love the sports programs.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: I loved playing on my Fisher-Price hoop in the our basement.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: Channing Tatum.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Buckey’s.

Q: Congratulations!! You just won $300 million in the Powerball. What are the first three things you are buying with the money?

A: I would buy a jet ski for our cabin up north. I would also build a bigger cabin, and I would go on a trip to an exotic island.

Q: You’re an outstanding multi-sport athlete. Are you playing sports at the next level and where? Any early thoughts on a major?

A: I am going to UW-Oshkosh to play basketball. I also want to pursue a career in the business field. I am leaning toward a career in financing.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18.

Year: Senior.

Position: Forward.

Nickname: Leah.

Family: Mom, Missy; dad, Tony; brothers, Sam and Ben.

Favorite food: Chicken alfredo pizza.

Favorite pro athlete: Jordy Nelson.

Favorite school subject: Math.

Career aspiration: I want to go into the business field.