Prep profile: Olivia Griesbach, Hortonville

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Hortonville senior basketball player Olivia Griesbach:

Q: Your team is 12-3 and on a four-game winning streak. What are some of the things you ladies are doing well as you enter the home stretch in the FVA regular season?

A: Our team has grown so close within this past month. We have come together and really decided who we want to be this season in the FVA. We have been working really hard at practice, but not without a little bit of fun.

Q: Talk about your role coming off the bench? How would you define what you do in terms of providing the team a lift?

A: When I get my opportunity to go into the game, I try to bring a spark to get us going. When I knock down a big shot or make a good defensive play, I get so jacked and super excited and energetic. From then on the rest of the team gets pumped and we usually will go on a run. I try to be dependable and make my shots when I’m able to.

Q: Let’s say you had your choice of these four super powers: Invisibility, ability to read minds, super strength or super speed. Which one are you choosing and why?

A: I wish I could read minds. It would be awesome to tell someone what they are thinking before they tell you. And you would really understand what people think about you and each other.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite movie?

A: “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks.

Q: Favorite TV show?

A: “The Bachelor/Bachelorette.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Taylor Swift.

Q: Favorite meal prepared by mom?

A: Pork chops with potatoes. She makes a mean pork chop.

Q: Favorite vacation spot?

A: Upper Michigan to visit my grandpa.

Q: Favorite book?

A: “Hush, Hush” by Becca Fitzpatrick.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Dry Goods or Garage.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: Scott Eastwood.

Q: You have the chance to have dinner with any three historical figures. Who are you choosing and why?

A: Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln and Jackie Robinson.

Q: Finish this sentence: The Hortonville girls’ basketball team will ….

A: … go to state.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18.

Year: Senior.

Position: Shooting guard and forward.

Family: Parents, Randy and Kim; brothers, Logan and Brandon; cats, Pepper, Patches and Tigger.

Nickname: “Livy, Greasepan and Mom.”

Favorite Food: “Potatoes.”

Favorite Athlete: Shay Frederick.

Favorite School Subject: “Aerobics with Mr. Hintz.”

Career Aspiration: “Pediatrician or physician assistant.”