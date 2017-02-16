Prep profile: Sydney Cocking, Appleton West

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Appleton West senior basketball player Sydney Cocking:

Q: Your team earned a No. 2 seed in the upcoming WIAA playoffs. You mentioned in a Tweet recently that you ladies had gone from the No. 13 seed last year to a No. 2 seed in this year’s playoffs. What have been some of the biggest keys to this year’s success?

A: From the beginning of the season, Coach Brown and Coach Fortune have set the tone, emphasizing what being a team really means. They have instilled an aggressive mentality in our team and they have changed the way I think about basketball and life. There is a lot of energy every day at practice and this year I’ve really learned how to work hard and push myself to the next level. They expect a lot out of us this year and, in turn, we respond.

Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?

A: This year I have changed my game into more of an attack-first game. I find I have a lot of success going to the rim, passing and rebounding. I need to work on having a consistent shot.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?

A: I don’t think so. I think I was born to be a basketball player.

Q: If you could have dinner with three historical figures, who would they be?

A: Walt Disney, Nelson Mandela and Serena Williams.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “The Office.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Chance the Rapper.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Dry Goods.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: I want to go to Santorini, Greece.

Q: Favorite aspect of Appleton West High School?

A: Everyone that you meet is genuine. There aren’t any cliques or groups at Appleton West. Everyone just gets along.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: Not a toy, but I wore these Hello Kitty jeans with holes in the knees every day. I had four pairs. Thanks, mom.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: Bradley Cooper.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Katsu-Ya of Japan.

Q: Congratulations!! You just won $300 million in the Powerball. What are the first three things you are buying with the money?

A: First, a financial adviser so I don’t spend it all. Then, an island with a nice beach and private jet.

Q: You will be playing basketball at Purdue University Northwest in Indiana. What solidified the decision for you to go there? Any early thoughts on a major?

A: I spent some time with the team and they were very welcoming and made me feel comfortable. When I was on campus, I could envision myself there. I’ve been accepted into their nursing program, so hopefully that works out. Also, it helps that downtown Chicago is only 15 minutes away.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 17.

Year: Senior.

Positions: Guard/Forward.

Nickname: “Slynn (first letter of first name and middle name).”

Family: Parents, Tom and Peggy; brother, Tate.

Favorite food: “Watermelon and banana bread.”

Favorite pro athlete: Jamal Crawford.

Favorite school subject: Psychology.

Career aspiration: Nurse practitioner.