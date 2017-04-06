Prep profile: Tara Pratt, Appleton West

Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Appleton West senior track athlete Tara Pratt:

Q: You’re the defending Division 1 champ in the high jump. What do you remember from that Saturday last June?

A: It was very hot that afternoon. I remember being very nervous, but also being very grateful to have even made it to state. I think I was the most shocked out of everyone when I won. It began to thunderstorm before I could step on the podium, so we had to wait inside for the rain to stop. Then my coaches and Sarah Wiseman and I all went out for burgers.

Q: How are you leaping so far this season? Did you do anything specific in the offseason to improve?

A: My jumps have been good. It’s still the beginning of the season, so I’m hoping they will keep improving. During the offseason I did not do anything special necessarily. I just tried to stay fit by doing yoga and working out.

Q: If you weren’t running track, would you be playing another sport in the spring?

A: Softball.

Q: If you had your choice of one of these superpowers, which would you choose: Super strength, super speed, flight or the ability to read minds?

A: I would choose the ability to fly, so I could travel anywhere I wanted to.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “The Vampire Diaries.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: The Bahamas.

Q: Favorite aspect of Appleton West High School?

A: West is a very diverse school that has many clubs and activities for students of all backgrounds to be involved in. It’s a very welcoming school that makes it easy to feel at home.

Q: Favorite area restaurant?

A: The Original Pancake House.

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Russ.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Forever 21.

Q: Congrats! You just won $300 million in the Powerball! What are the first three things you’re buying?

A: Number 1, a vacation home in Maui for my family. No. 2, A teacup pig and No. 3, a black Jeep Wrangler.

Q: What are your plans? Are you running track collegiately?

A: I will be attending Kent State University to study kinesiology and compete in track.

A CLOSER LOOK

Year: Senior.

Events: High jump and 200

Nickname: “T-Pratt” or “T.”

Family: Parents, Kenneth and Tracy Chandler; siblings Turner Sweeting, Trever Pratt and Amanda Baird.

Favorite food: Mac and cheese.

Favorite school subject: Psychology.

Favorite pro athlete: Blanka Vlašić.

Career aspiration: Athletic trainer.