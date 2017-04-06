Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Softball

Prep profile: Tara Pratt, Appleton West

Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Appleton West senior track athlete Tara Pratt:

Appleton West’s Tara Pratt clears the bar in the high jump during last season’s Appleton West Invitational track meet.

Appleton West’s Tara Pratt clears the bar in the high jump during last season’s Appleton West Invitational track meet.

Q: You’re the defending Division 1 champ in the high jump. What do you remember from that Saturday last June?

A: It was very hot that afternoon. I remember being very nervous, but also being very grateful to have even made it to state. I think I was the most shocked out of everyone when I won. It began to thunderstorm before I could step on the podium, so we had to wait inside for the rain to stop. Then my coaches and Sarah Wiseman and I all went out for burgers.

Q: How are you leaping so far this season? Did you do anything specific in the offseason to improve?

A: My jumps have been good. It’s still the beginning of the season, so I’m hoping they will keep improving. During the offseason I did not do anything special necessarily. I just tried to stay fit by doing yoga and working out.

Q: If you weren’t running track, would you be playing another sport in the spring?

A: Softball.

Q: If you had your choice of one of these superpowers, which would you choose: Super strength, super speed, flight or the ability to read minds?

A: I would choose the ability to fly, so I could travel anywhere I wanted to.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “The Vampire Diaries.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: The Bahamas.

Q: Favorite aspect of Appleton West High School?

A: West is a very diverse school that has many clubs and activities for students of all backgrounds to be involved in. It’s a very welcoming school that makes it easy to feel at home.

Q: Favorite area restaurant?

A: The Original Pancake House.

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Russ.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Forever 21.

Q: Congrats! You just won $300 million in the Powerball! What are the first three things you’re buying?

A: Number 1, a vacation home in Maui for my family. No. 2, A teacup pig and No. 3, a black Jeep Wrangler.

Q: What are your plans? Are you running track collegiately?

A: I will be attending Kent State University to study kinesiology and compete in track.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

A CLOSER LOOK

Year: Senior.

Events: High jump and 200

Nickname: “T-Pratt” or “T.”

Family: Parents, Kenneth and Tracy Chandler; siblings Turner Sweeting, Trever Pratt and Amanda Baird.

Favorite food: Mac and cheese.

Favorite school subject: Psychology.

Favorite pro athlete: Blanka Vlašić.

Career aspiration: Athletic trainer.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News