Prep profile: Will Chevalier, Kimberly

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Kimberly senior basketball player Will Chevalier:

Q: Your team is 10-0, ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the Associated Press poll and tied atop the Fox Valley Association with Oshkosh North. How excited is your team about the possibilities this season?

A: We are extremely excited about where we are going and how we are doing this season. We are very confident about the things that we can accomplish. We can achieve big things this year and I’m excited to see what can happen.

Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?

A: I think that one thing I do well is stretch out the floor and try to make teams cover me outside and down low. I am confident in my outside game and my inside game. Some things I want to do better are my ballhandling and to develop better explosiveness.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?

A: I would probably not be playing another sport in the winter because I do not think that I have what it takes to be a wrestler.

Q: If you could have one of these superpowers, what would you choose: super strength, super speed, invisibility, ability to read minds?

A: I would choose invisibility because it would be useful for many different things.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “Impractical Jokers.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Big Daddy.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Zac Brown Band.

Q: Favorite video game and video game system?

A: “NBA and PS4.”

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: I would really like to go to Mexico.

Q: Favorite aspect of Kimberly High School?

A: All of the teachers are really nice and I have a ton of friends there.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: Rescue Heroes.

Q: Favorite breakfast cereal?

A: Reese’s Puffs.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Mohnen’s Family Restaurant.

Q: Talk about UW-Green Bay. What attracted you to the Phoenix and motivated you to commit to play for them?

A: They have always been a team that I’m very interested in. They have great coaches and a great team. They are very welcoming and I cannot wait to be part of their program.

Q: Finish this sentence: The Kimberly boys’ basketball team this season will …

A: … play as hard as we can and always focus on the task at hand.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18.

Year: Senior.

Position: Power forward/center.

Nickname: Bill/Phil.

Family: Parents, Jason and Jenny; sister, Marley; brother, Luke.

Favorite food: Cheesy potatoes.

Favorite pro athlete: Karl Anthony Towns.

Favorite school subject: Social Studies.

Career aspiration: Either a teacher or something in sports marketing.