Prep profile: Will Schlicht, Xavier

Xavier senior basketball player Will Schlicht goes one-on-one with USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello:

Q: Your team is 10-0 overall and ranked No. 2 in the first Associated Press poll in Division 3. What are some of the goals you guys have and what are you looking to improve on as the season progresses?

A: One of our big goals is to repeat as Bay Conference champions. And we know that in a conference like the Bay we need to have high energy every night. We are still looking to improve on our help defense.

Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?

A: I would describe my play as methodical. I think I have good footwork in the post and I shoot the three-ball well. I think I can work on being more aggressive when going to the rim.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?

A: I would definitely play hockey. I would need to learn how to skate first, but I love watching hockey and the Fox Cities Stars.

Q: If you could have one of these superpowers, what would you choose: super strength, super speed, invisibility, ability to read minds?

A: Invisibility.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “Seinfeld.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “The Usual Suspects.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Tom Petty.

Q: Favorite video game and video game system?

A: “NHL 17” on the PS4.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: Hawaii.

Q: Favorite aspect of Xavier High School?

A: The teachers and staff.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: Buzz Lightyear.

Q: Favorite breakfast cereal?

A: Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Lombardi’s.

Q: Oh no! You’ve been shipwrecked on a deserted island. You have plenty of food and water, but let’s say you’re allowed three things to have with you. What would those three things be?

A: Cell phone, wireless router, “NHL 17.”

Q: Finish this sentence: The Xavier boys’ basketball team this season will …

A: … Surprise a lot of people with our ability to move the ball and score in transition.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 18.

Year: Senior.

Position(s): Center, power forward.

Nickname: “3-Point Rifleman.”

Family: Parents, Doug and Dana; older sister, Grace; younger brother, Matthew.

Favorite food: Spaghetti.

Favorite pro athlete: Peyton Manning.

Favorite school subject: Math.

Career aspiration: Business Marketing.