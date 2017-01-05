Prep Profile: Zoey Zuleger, Appleton West

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Appleton West junior basketball player Zoey Zuleger:

Q: Your team is 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Fox Valley Association. How excited are you ladies about the fast start and what do you have to do as a team to keep the momentum going?

A: We are proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season. However, we want to finish even better than how we started. We keep our momentum going by focusing on improving our play every game and by continuously working as a team.

Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?

A: I consider myself a player who loves the feeling of shooting the ball well. That being said, I’m always hunting my shot, but if defenders are really up close I focus on getting going hard to the rim. I believe I am good at staying positive and always supporting my teammates. I am always working to get quicker foot speed and better on the ball defensively. I also want to finish a lot better around the rim, along with many other things.

Q: If you weren’t playing basketball, would you be playing another sport in the winter?

A: No.

Q: If you could have one of these superpowers, what would you choose: super strength, super speed, invisibility, ability to read minds?

A: Definitely invisibility.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “Ink Master.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: The “Bourne” series.

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Tim McGraw.

Q: Favorite store at Fox River Mall?

A: Foot Locker.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: Anywhere with a sunny beach.

Q: Favorite aspect of Appleton West High School?

A: I love the support system. Students, parents and even the community come to so many co-curricular events and I know they all want the best for West as a whole.

Q: Favorite childhood toy?

A: Stuffed animals.

Q: Favorite breakfast cereal?

A: Mini Spooners.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Applebee’s/Perkins.

Q: Oh no! You’ve been shipwrecked on a deserted island. You have plenty of food and water, but let’s say you’re allowed three things to have with you. What would those three things be?

A: My oldest dog, Ring. My best friend Rachel and a three-seat Jet Ski.

Q: Finish this sentence: The Appleton West girls’ basketball team this season will …

A: Be making opponents have to match our intensity. We will also be fighting to win every game for each other to reach our team goals.

A CLOSER LOOK

Year: Junior.

Position: Shooting guard.

Nickname: “Zo.”

Family: Parents, Pete and Terri; older brother, Zack; dogs, Ring, Stitch, Sully and Floyd.

Favorite food: “Twice-baked potatoes with A-1 Sauce/Fruit.”

Favorite pro athlete: Kyrie Irving.

Favorite school subject: Spanish.

Career aspiration: “My career aspiration is to have the job I love.”