Prep roundup: Bishop Manogue downs North Valleys

CJ Hires had four hits and drove in three runs as Bishop Manogue beat North Valleys, 9-1, Tuesday in a Northern 4A baseball game.

Michael Davis got the win, striking out 10. He also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Logan Rumbaugh had two hits for the Panthers.

Also Tuesday, Douglas had just four hits, but managed eight runs in beating Reed, 8-6.

Wooster beat McQueen, 7-4, as Tyler Black went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Andrew Marable got the win, allowing two hits in five innings. He was 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

Drew Clark drove in two runs for the Lancers and Jaker Phillips had two hits.

Reno beat Damonte Ranch, 12-5.

Golf

KC Daylo from Reed shot a 74 to take medalist honors at the second High Desert League tournament of the spring on Tuesday at Somersett Golf & Country Club.

Reno won the team title with a 407 total. Reed was second at 421. Spanish Springs finished third (465) and McQueen was next at 468, followed by North Valleys (556).

In the Sierra League, Cole Skach from Manogue was the medalist with a 70 at Eagle Valley West on Tuesday.

Presley Mackelburg from Galena shot a 71 and Connor Motherway from Galena shot a 73.

Galena won the team title at 373, followed by Manogue at 378 and Carson at 438.

Sierra League Golf

Tuesday at Eagle Valley West

378 BISHOP MANOGUE

75 Ollie Osborne

70 Cole Skach

76 Ian Patterson

79 Conner Capurro

84 Ben Hummel

78 Noah Williams

373 GALENA

71 Presley Mackelburg

73 Connor Motherway

79 Sean Sear

73 Scott Rescigno

77 Jay Babu

82 Bryan Madison

507 WOOSTER

90 Ben Stewart

109 Jordan Gardner

110 Harley Tyree

92 Cameron McAlpine

106 Parker Walton

128 Justin Gardner

438 CARSON

78 Lakoda Smokey

84 Bebop Martinez

94 Ethan Lepire

86 Taylor Saarem

105 Zander Smokey

96 Ty Evans

637 DOUGLAS

107 Tobin Mayotte

136 Donovan Hunton

133 Tobin Schultz

132 Grant Kuhlmann

129 Tyler Kellar

455 DAMONTE RANCH

82 Myer Agnoe

89 Kevin Sanguinetti

83 Presley Lorentzen

100 Jack Hansen

105 Latin Gerry

101 Brycen Kreie

Top 10

Cole Skach

Presley Mackelburg

Connor Motherway

Scott Rescigno

Ian Patterson

Jay Babu

Lakoda Smokey

Noah Williams

Sean Sear

Ollie Osborne

Conner Capurro

TEAM SUMMARY

373 Galena

378 Manogue

438 Carson

455 Damonte

507 Wooster

637 Douglas