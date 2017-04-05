Prep roundup: Bishop Manogue downs North Valleys

CJ Hires had four hits and drove in three runs as Bishop Manogue beat North Valleys, 9-1, Tuesday in a Northern 4A baseball game.
Michael Davis got the win, striking out 10. He also had three hits and drove in two runs.
Logan Rumbaugh had two hits for the Panthers.
Also Tuesday, Douglas had just four hits, but managed eight runs in beating Reed, 8-6.
Wooster beat McQueen, 7-4, as Tyler Black went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Andrew Marable got the win, allowing two hits in five innings. He was 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.
Drew Clark drove in two runs for the Lancers and Jaker Phillips had two hits.
Reno beat Damonte Ranch, 12-5.
Golf
KC Daylo from Reed shot a 74 to take medalist honors at the second High Desert League tournament of the spring on Tuesday at Somersett Golf & Country Club.
Reno won the team title with a 407 total. Reed was second at 421. Spanish Springs finished third (465) and McQueen was next at 468, followed by North Valleys (556).
In the Sierra League, Cole Skach from Manogue was the medalist with a 70 at Eagle Valley West on Tuesday.
Presley Mackelburg from Galena shot a 71 and Connor Motherway from Galena shot a 73.
Galena won the team title at 373, followed by Manogue at 378 and Carson at 438.
Sierra League Golf
Tuesday at Eagle Valley West
378 BISHOP MANOGUE
75 Ollie Osborne
70 Cole Skach
76 Ian Patterson
79 Conner Capurro
84 Ben Hummel
78 Noah Williams
373 GALENA
71 Presley Mackelburg
73 Connor Motherway
79 Sean Sear
73 Scott Rescigno
77 Jay Babu
82 Bryan Madison
507 WOOSTER
90 Ben Stewart
109 Jordan Gardner
110 Harley Tyree
92 Cameron McAlpine
106 Parker Walton
128 Justin Gardner
438 CARSON
78 Lakoda Smokey
84 Bebop Martinez
94 Ethan Lepire
86 Taylor Saarem
105 Zander Smokey
96 Ty Evans
637 DOUGLAS
107 Tobin Mayotte
136 Donovan Hunton
133 Tobin Schultz
132 Grant Kuhlmann
129 Tyler Kellar
455 DAMONTE RANCH
82 Myer Agnoe
89 Kevin Sanguinetti
83 Presley Lorentzen
100 Jack Hansen
105 Latin Gerry
101 Brycen Kreie
